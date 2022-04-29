Babylon: Tobey Maguire and the movie that could give him an Oscar

After winning an Oscar for La La Land, Damian Chazelle come back with Babylona new drama starring Tobey Maguire, Margot Robbie, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde and Brad Pitt.

The film is a tribute to Hollywood and its great legends, at a time when everything was changing. The story takes place in the last days of world cinema, when the studios began to release the first talkies, and the silent actors began to disappear (and to realize that they had to adapt, or their days in the industry were numbered).

Chazelle (who is the youngest person to win an Oscar for Best Director) brought us movies like Whiplash, First Man and 10 Cloverfield Lane, but now it is added to the list of movies as Mank with Gary Oldman and The Artistwhich seek to take us back to the past to show some of the most important moments and characters in the history of cinema.

The first details of Babylon were revealed during CinemaCon (where it was also revealed that bad bunny will become a Marvel villain, known as The Dead, which belongs to the Spider-Man universe), with a video in which they introduced the character of Brad Pitt. According to reports, the actor is unrecognizable, as he uses prosthetics as part of the characterization.

Babylon is going to show the first days of the era known as The Golden Age, where some of the most iconic classic films in history were produced. According to rumours, with this, Chazelle could win a second Oscar as director, while Tobey Maguire could receive a well deserved nomination (the actor has not received a single nomination in his entire career).

the babylon trailer

There is no trailer for the film at the moment.

What is Babylon all about?

Chazelle hasn’t revealed much about the film’s plot, but we do know that “Babylon” is a drama that centers around various real-life characters. Clara Bow (Robby), Elinor Glyn and studio executive Irving Thalberg,

The cast of Babylon