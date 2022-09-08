Babylon, with Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt This Christmas

Babylon is the new movie Damian Chazelle (first-man). It stars none other than margot robbie Y Brad Pitt.

A very interesting story about the transition from silent to sound in those already distant years 30.

It is the second time that these two stars coincide after Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019).

Release date

Christmas 2022.

Where to See Babylon

In theaters.

The stars

margot robbie

margot robbie is an Australian actress known for The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), The Scandal (2019) Y Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019).

Margot Elise Robbie was born on July 2, 1990 in Dalby (Australia).

After some roles in teen comedies and others, Margot Robbie became known for the series neighbors until then he starred Pan-Am (2011)…until it came Scorsese and made her the not-quite-good wife in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) -he wasn’t exactly “a saint” either- and the papers rained down on him.

She was nominated for an Oscar for I, Tonya (2017) and for the wonderful Bombshell (2019) and has great performances in movies like Mary Queen of Scots (2018) and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019). and others like Dreamland (2019),

She is also a producer: A Promising Young Woman (2020).

In addition, she is the protagonist of Birds of Prey (2020) Y The Suicide Squad (2021)an unclassifiable but hilarious superhero movie in which he plays harley queenthe girlfriend of the Joker.

He has yet to release a movie called Barbie (2023) -yes, yes, with Ryan Gosling playing Ken.

Brand new movies: Amsterdam (2022), Babylon (2022).

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is an American actor born in Oklahoma in 1963

Brad Pitt He has gone from being the most handsome in the world meeting to being a good actor, with good movies like Fight clubof David Fincher either The Big Betin which he plays a former retired financial worker who shakes the system with two younger guys.

In private life, her marriage to Angelina Jolie and his notorious divorce (although a few days later he was already out there “partying”, how these celebrities suffer).

By the way, he is half atheist half agnostic, as he says: 20% atheist, 80% agnostic. Mathematical safety first.

We have recently seen him in the movie Tarantino Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood.

has starred Seven (Se7en) for which he received seven million dollars even though he was not initially chosen for the role.

Ah, he became known as handsome in the movie in Thelma & Luise, with Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis. Since then he has been as handsome and divine as death, with or without long hair.

In Leyendas de Pasión he wears funny long hair (yes, deep down it looks good on all of us, but nobody recognizes it. The handsome ones are like that). And also in Interview with the Vampire, who has said of her that it was “a horror” to shoot that movie (namely). He was with Kirsten Dunst and Antonio Banderas.

He has recently starred Bullet Train (2022), an action-comedy thriller.