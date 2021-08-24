Babylone, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt in the first photos from the set

Filming should have started in full 2020, but for obvious reasons the first take was fought only on July 21 in California’s Santa Clarita Valley and so did the stars of Babylone they are all on set, as seen in the first photos stolen in a break from the new film directed by Damien Chazelle.

Damien Chazelle and the musicals, the Close Encounter with the Director

They are not wearing stage clothes – evidently, as the film is a costume drama set in the 1920s – and it is even easier to recognize Margot Robbie, Toeby Maguire And Brad Pitt in the few images in circulation on the web, which we propose below.

The three are only a minimal – albeit important – part of the rich cast announced, and which also includes the presence of Lukas Haas, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Diego Calva, Troy Metcalf, Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin, PJ Byrne, Max Minghella, Flea, Samara Weaving, Damon Gupton, Katherine Waterston, Jean Smart, Eric Roberts And Li Jun Li.

Babylon, Emma Stone leaves Chazelle’s film, Margot Robbie the replacement

The story has already been called a sort of “Great Gatsby on steroids” and will take place during the transition from silent to sound cinema, showing the rise and fall of many protagonists of the Hollywood industry. And considering that from next Christmas the release has been consistently moved to December 25, 2022 it is easy to predict that there will be more updates from the sets and filming in progress.