Babylon’s Fall has entered the gold phase, the release will not be delayed – Nerd4.life

Babylon’s Fall has entered the phase gold, and that means they won’t be there delays with respect to the date of exit announced for the game, set for March 3 on PC, PS5 and PS4.

A few days after the publication of the new trailer to celebrate 2022, Babylon’s Fall is therefore fast approaching the moment of the official launch, and Square Enix And PlatinumGames have seen fit to give the good news to users who are eagerly awaiting the game.

The announcement of the entry into gold for Babylon’s Fall took place over a long period livestream which you can see below, and in which there was also talk of the fact that a patch will be released on day one to correct any problems.

“Experience the signature combat of the award-winning PlatinumGames development studio with BABYLON’S FALL alongside up to 3 other players, or take on the Tower of Babel alone in this new co-op action RPG,” reads the official synopsis on Steam.

“After the disappearance of the Babylonians, only their great tower” Ziggurat “remains. Now a new empire has arrived to plunder its ruins and recover its legendary treasures. Join forces with those of other Sentinels, subjects to whom they have been implanted with force the Gideon Coffin, relics that bestow unrivaled powers on the few survivors. “

“Choose your play style with different weapons, each with different skills and techniques. Customize your equipment to take advantage of up to 4 weapons at any one time. Explore a rich fantasy setting inspired by medieval oil paintings.”

“Ascend to glory as you climb the towering Tower of Babel and discover its fairytale treasures. Only by mastering the powers of your Gideon Coffin will you fully realize your potential and become strong enough to survive the summit and uncover the secrets that await you.”

We tried Babylon’s Fall a few weeks ago thanks to the beta – check out the article for more details.