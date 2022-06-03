Baccarat Rouge 540: why is this almost unknown perfume making the buzz on TikTok?

The Internet hasn’t finished surprising us… And for good reason, very little mentioned in the media and without any advertising campaign, this perfume is nevertheless the most sought after on the networks in 2022.

Whether some beauty products sell out in the blink of an eye, it’s because the whole world is talking about it and that their effectiveness has been well and truly proven. It is the absolute and worldwide buzz. So when a fragrance from an unsuspected brand becomes the most searched perfume on the internet, it is really the surprise and one can wonder where this phenomenon comes from. Especially when it’s neither a star perfume like that of Billie Eillish, nor Gigi Hadid’s favorite scent. With 110 million searches on TikTokthe question really arises…

Baccarat Rouge 540, the most searched perfume on the web in 2022

You thought the most popular perfume on the web came froma cult brand of perfumery like Guerlain, Lancôme or Chanel? Think again. The most searched fragrance on the web was born from the meeting between a perfumer and Baccarat, iconic French brand, better known for the art of the table and its crystal creations than for its perfumes. With almost 6 million searches on Google, 110 million views on TikTok and 200,000 Instagram posts, Baccarat Rouge 540 perfume by Maison Francis Kurkdjian has become the number 1 fragrance on the Net. The study conducted by Heydiscount.com proves the power of digital and social networks in 2022… Against all odds, it’s not even its price that makes Baccarat Rouge 540 so popular. A true luxury product, it costs €215 for 70 ml. Just that !

It is rather on the side of the stars that it is necessary to look. And Maison Francis Kurkdjian can especially thank… Rihanna. Before launching her own fragrance, the planetary star wore Baccarat Red 540 daily. And she hypnotized everyone as she passed. So much so that even the journalists who met her and her friends, as famous as she, told her that she smelled incredibly good.

How does Baccarat Rouge 540 by Maison Francis Kurkdjian smell?

Created in 2015 to celebrate 250 years of Baccarat, this perfume has been imagined by the famous nose-perfumer Francis Kurkdjian. We owe him in particular the cult fragrances For Her by Narciso Rodriguez and the male by Jean Paul Gaultier, or even some of Colognes of Dior, where he was recently named Creative Director of Perfumes. With its woody, amber and blood orange notes, Baccarat Rouge 540 brings all the freshness and character that we are looking for in a perfume. Genderless, the fragrance appeals to all types of people and all ages. Hitherto very niche and little known, this perfume is becoming popular, visibly thanks to TikTok. It remains to be seen if it will be in the top 10 of sales…