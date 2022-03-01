Bachatero Romeo Santos meets Dj Adoni’s challenge

Dj Adoni told Romeo: “at the level of old bachata I challenge him, toy ready”

The popular Dominican bachatero, Romeo Santosmet the challenge to the famous music mixer DJ Adoni, by stating: «in bachata no one beats me.”

Through a live broadcast on his social networks, he also known as “The King of Bachata” congratulated the Dominicans for the national independence daya live broadcast had more than 30 thousand views.

Dj Adoni Through his social network Instagram, he had challenged Santos to a bachata duel adding the humorous message.

“Master I admire you, I respect you, you are one of my idols in music but at the level of old bachata I challenge you to be toy ready for a debate when you say and I am going to start with one of Raulin Rodríguez to start the baby blunt but ugly daddy god bless me always, who are you going to ??????”, posted DJ Adoni.

Both artists have reaped a life of success separately in the world of music, with hundreds of thousands of followers on their social networks.

adoniwon his first Lo Nuestro Award as “Music Mixer of the Year”. The Dominican rose to fame for his musical mixes and his entertaining interventions in the midst of the musical themes that he selected to entertain his viewers to later upload those participations to the YouTube platform.

The recognition of the DJ, who rose to fame and won the affection of Dominicans during the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, was awarded by public vote.

DJ Adonis. External source

“Not only am I NOMINATED, but they took me into account to present an AWARD, good daddy God, I only thank you @premiolonuestro,” the DJ wrote on his Instagram account prior to the awards celebration.

Adoni took the award against his competitors Agudelo 888, Deorro, DJ Cornetto, DJ Luian, DJ Nelson, IAmChino, Mariana Bo, Toy Selectah and Víctor Cárdenas.

The Dominican representation at Premios Lo Nuestro also included the participation of the Dominican bachatero Elvis Martínez “El Jefe”, who sang with Prince Royce. In addition to Romeo Santos, Natti NatashaChimbala and El Alfa, the latter premiered in Lo Nuestro Award the theme “Wow BB” with a very striking production.