‘Bachelor’ alum Carly Waddell wears Lady Gaga’s shirt on stage after criticizing her

singer carly waddell – better known for his TV dating conquests – opened for nick carter wore a t-shirt on thursday Lady Gaga Sitting at a piano. Interesting, because Starr got into a lot of trouble for doing this when they were together in college.

Actually… Carly said she would drove me crazy The singer showed off her vocals on the piano while they were in an NYU cafeteria – a statement that sparked widespread outrage among Gaga’s Little Monsters.

But, the musician took the reaction seriously with her choice of stage attire for the Akron, Ohio stop on Nicks’ “Who I Am” tour.

Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick/ZTPR

Remember… just days ago, Carly gushed about a fellow “Bachelor” alum jason tartickThe podcast states that she was “not a fan” of Gaga when they were students at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

She cited Gaga’s main crime as singing “Wicked” at the top of her lungs on the piano during break every day, forcing her to eat in the hallway away from the commotion.