‘Bachelor’ star says former classmate Lady Gaga was annoying

Lady Gaga has millions of fans around the world. This former classmate and fellow celebrity is not one of them.

East bachelor in paradise Member Carly Waddell recently appeared on Jason Tartick trade secrets podcast, where he opened up about having Gaga as a classmate when they both attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in the early 2000s.

“I wasn’t a fan. That’s why, because she was so talented… Stephanie would play the piano during lunch… and she would sit at the piano every day and just play and sing Wicked (The songs) were at the top of his lungs every day,” Waddell recalled of his former classmate.

Read more: Lady Gaga fans react to drug ad with memes and criticism

“And we were all just trying to eat lunch. It was break time. And we were all forced to listen to her. And yes, was she good? Of course, she’s very good, but I just “I would eat my sandwich. I would just eat in the hallway because it was driving me crazy,” Waddell continued.

However, Waddell also said that Gaga was extremely talented – when she wasn’t disturbing her peers who just wanted to rest in peace.

“I was like, you can’t argue that the girl is really good. She was good at everything, but she was better at her own thing,” Waddell admitted.

Naturally, Waddell’s story about Gaga resulted in a flood of hilarious memes on social media.

Check out some below: