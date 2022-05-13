‘Bachelor’ Star Unveils Gorgeous New Look After ‘Last Minute Audible’

ads

Getty Kelsey Weier, Kelley Flanagan and Caelynn Miller-Keyes attend the CELSIUS Tropical Vibe Flavor Launch VIP Event

A former “The Bachelor” star recently debuted a new hairstyle via Instagram to rave reviews. Kelley Flanagan, who appeared on Peter Weber’s season, has developed a distinctive look since her days on reality TV. Fans are familiar with Kelley who normally wears her long, brunette locks styled in waves with a center parting. She changed the look of her with a recent visit to the stylist and had such an impact that it was a huge hit with “Bachelor Nation” fans.

Kelley made an impulsive decision that paid off big

On May 8, Kelley shared a couple of photos on Instagram showing off her new look. Her caption suggested that this was not a decision she had made prior to her appointment with the stylist. Rather, she implied that it was something she did with little foresight or preparation. The snaps were selfies Kelley took while she was reviewing the results. Her brown hair still fell in loose waves over her shoulders, a few layers framing her face. Kelley’s hair color seemed to have been touched up a bit, but her most significant change was the addition of some wispy bangs.

Kelley took the selfies while wearing a bold makeup look, which wasn’t necessarily a major departure from her usual style. However, the addition of her long, wispy bangs really allowed “The Bachelor” star to give off a fresh and bold new vibe. Based on the reactions of her co-stars and “Bachelor Nation” fans, the change was a huge success.

“I love it!!!! Omg,” wrote Rachael Kirkconnell, from the season of Matt James.

One fan wrote: “Looks SO good! Like rock vibes.”

“This is the best you’ve ever seen and you always look good,” declared another fan.

Some people suggested that her new look made her look a lot like Lily Collins, Victoria Beckham or “Riverdale” star Marisol Nichols. The comments in Kelley’s comments section made it clear that this last minute decision to add bangs was a fantastic decision.

A beautiful ‘mermaid’ transformation followed

Shortly after debuting her new look, Kelley shared a trio of steamy snaps from a photo shoot in St. Barth on her Instagram page. The “The Bachelor” star wore her hair wet and slicked back for photos, drawing attention away from her hairstyle. Instead, all eyes of hers were on her physique in her form as she flawlessly displayed a Devon Windsor bikini. In her caption, Kelley joked, “Yeah, I’m a mermaid. Thanks for asking.”

Each of the St. Barth photos featured Kelley on the beach with the beautiful scenery of the area behind her. She confidently showed off her bikini, her amazing figure, and her dazzling spot, and once again, her “Bachelor Nation” colleagues and her fans showered her post with praise.

“OHHHKAY, stunning creature,” declared former “The Bachelor” contestant Sharleen Joynt.

“For. The best you’ve ever seen. Congrats girl,” another commenter wrote.

Kelley joined “The Bachelor” for Peter’s season as a gorgeous Chicago attorney and was an early cast. While she didn’t win the last rose from Peter, the two dated for a while. Their breakup seemed messy, but she’s clearly put all that drama behind her and seems better than ever now.

Heaviest in the single

loading more stories

ads