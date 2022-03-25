Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams confirms she LEFT the franchise after splitting from fiancé Zac Clark and snubbed gig performance

The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams has confirmed she has LEFT the franchise after splitting from her fiancé Zac Clark and being turned down as a co-host of the show.

Tayshia, 31, explained that she is taking a step back from Bachelor Nation while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show.

During Thursday’s episode of the daytime talk show, Tayshia confirmed to Drew, 47, that she will not host The Bachelorette after Jesse Palmer, 43, was announced as host.

She said: “I have to say, at the very least, that time really served me well. She has taken a lot of ‘me time’ over the last four years.

“I’m ready to do the next thing.”

The former Bachelorette star added that she hasn’t completely shut the door on Bachelor Nation and shared that she’s just taking a “hiatus” from the franchise.

FIRED AS HOST

Along with franchise alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, 36, Tayshia served as co-host for seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette after host Chris Harrison, 50, was fired.

While fans fell in love with Tayshia and Kaitlyn’s hosting skills, the show’s bosses opted to hire The Bachelor’s Jesse to host the next season of The Bachelorette.

Shortly after the host change was revealed, fans took to Twitter to criticize the show for replacing Kaitlyn and Tayshia.

The Sun exclusively reported that Tayshia and Kaitlyn are upset that they were “thrown out” in favor of Jesse.

A source close to the production told The Sun: “I don’t think either of them were happy with the way they were thrown aside, and Tayshia seems to be on the whole show.”

The former contestants were fan favorites when they took over the season of The Bachelorette from Katie Thurston.

Many viewers described the dynamic between the duo, especially with 30-year-old Katie, as “fun and refreshing.”

However, The Sun has learned that the previous hosts are unlikely to return to the screen any time soon.

The source said, “Tayshia and Kaitlyn have no plans to host again anytime soon. Kaitlyn is still involved with the franchise, but Tayshia seems to be done.”

In addition to co-hosting, Tayshia previously served as the host of the Bachelor’s podcast Clickbait.

However, she left the show in January 2022 and was replaced by Tia Booth.

IT’S OVER

Tayshia was dropped as a host just months after she split from fiancé Zac, 38.

After weeks of speculation that the couple has broken up, Tayshia confirmed that she and Zac split during The Bachelorette’s Men Tell All special in December.

“All I have to say is I’m heartbroken but we tried so hard and I still love him so much and I’m not sure what the future holds,” Tayshia said of the split.

At the time, a source close to the Bachelorette star claimed that Tayshia was the one who “called things off” and ultimately it was “her decision.”

The insider claimed: “Zac was not on board [with the split] and tried and tried to talk her out of it, she really wanted things to work out, but they’ve been fighting for a few months now.

“He put his foot down after reaching his breaking point during a big fight they had last week.

“They fought a lot and this one was bad like some of the others, but it turned out to be the fight that broke the camel’s back. Their fights would start off small but would fall apart and explode.”

Tayshia and Zac met when he competed on her season of The Bachelorette, which resulted in the couple getting engaged.

