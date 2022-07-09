Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron Is Dating Paige Lorenze: Details

A connection worthy of a rose! Almost a year later Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra broke up, he moved on paige lorenze.

” They are dating each other. It’s still new,” says a source. We Weekly of the Bachelorette alum, 29, and the model, 24. “They’re keeping it low.”

The Florida native rose to fame as one of Hannah Brownthe final two contenders for season 15 of the bachelorette. After Brown, 27, sent Cameron home in the 2019 finale to continue her relationship with her ex Jed Wyattthe couple sparked reunion speculation after being quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“[After the show, Hannah and I] we saw each other in LA, where yes, I slept at Hannah’s house, but we didn’t sleep together. We weren’t a couple at the time, and we certainly weren’t boyfriend and girlfriend. Two days later I was seen in New York, on a date with another girl,” Cameron wrote in his July 2021 post. You deserve better memoir, referencing ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. “It was a major mistake on my part. Not because I shouldn’t have dated, because I was very clear with Hannah that after the show ended, I needed time and space to figure things out. …I even called Hannah that afternoon the same day I arrived in New York and told her again that I thought we both deserved to date other people. But I still put Hannah in a difficult and difficult position.

After the former entrepreneur’s whirlwind romance with Hadid, 26, fell apart, he moved on with Kendra, 23. However, the duo broke up after nearly eight months together.

‘Things were fine until they weren’t,’ an insider says We in August 2021. “Friends were surprised things ended so quickly.”

Cameron has since been candid about changing his approach to dating after his public breakups.

“To slow down! [On] the bachelorette, you’re growing so fast in this relationship, like, you have to. And I think that kind of pushed me and my other relationships to want to grow up so fast and it’s okay to slow down and breathe,” said the real dirty dance alum exclusively said We in February. “[That’s] something I need to work on and improve on. But yes, slow down of course.

While Cameron joked at the time that there were ‘no love life updates’ here other than having a ‘good time’ with his dog, he was open to pursuing relationships. future.

“If it comes, it comes. That’s kind of how it hit me the last time,” the reality star said We. “That’s how I like it to happen. …I’m in no rush right now. I’m so busy, so focused and excited for it [year] – it’s going to be a big year. I can feel it, it’s going to be good.

Lorenze, for her part, was last linked to Morgan Wallen ahead of their February split. We confirmed at the time that the Daily Girl Summer founder – who was previously dating Armie Hammer – initiated the breakup.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

