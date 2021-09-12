Bacilieri, the photographer shooting from Robert Redford’s biplane

Photo shoots with the biplane of “My Africa”, the cult film with Robert Redford and Meryl Streep. The original package is proposed by Gioele Bacilieri, a 27-year-old photographer graduated from the “Fellini Art School” in Riccione. “I founded the” Old school ph. ” with my wife Ester just last spring. – he explains – And now our business runs from Romagna to Abruzzo, without forgetting the other regions ». The fundamental address is vintage photography, «a true trademark, with vibrant, almost dreamlike and timeless atmospheres». “It all started when I was a teenager. – says Gioele – My uncle gave me a box full of film cameras and I was conquered. Then I started studying and I discovered that there is a whole world behind vintage. Now I choose equipment created specifically to blend past and modernity, recreating that effect with ad hoc filters ». Among the proposals it also offers services based on adventure, where one of the De Havilland biplanes comes into play. Which used on the set of “My Africa”, the poignant 1985 film directed by Sydney Pollack, where the character played by Redford dies of a flight accident, is currently in Marotta. «I met the driver Corrado Spagna on social networks, through a friend. When I proposed the collaboration, his eyes lit up, he was really surprised that a young man had such interests ». But how did a Hollywood aircraft end up in the Marche? Gioele explains this: «When he was little, Corrado lived in Switzerland and the biplane made a fine show of himself on the runway right in front of his house. Years later, when he learned it was for sale, he didn’t hesitate a second ». This is echoed by Corrado who remembers “having subjected the aircraft, purchased about ten years ago, to various restorations – pointing out that in the” film three copies of the same model were used, depending on the needs and the shots to be shot in flight or in static form “. So much so that in 2013 the sale for 200 thousand euros of one of the remaining biplanes, currently in Kenya, jumped to the head of the news. For his part, Joel adds: «The package now includes a panoramic tour complete with photos in flight and then on the mainland. Often it is couples who choose this proposal. – note – It is enough to have adrenaline in the body and the desire for something absolutely original. Indeed, it is the wives who bring their husbands here without revealing anything until the very end, just as an anniversary gift. Young people? They don’t know the film, but the older ones get really excited ». When it comes to weddings, it’s a whole different music. «By working 99% with social media, we come into contact above all with young people. It works in our favor that the vintage style is the most popular with the “Bohemian chic”. And to choose shots with an antique flavor are spouses aged 25 to 35 ». But how is such a service organized? «In the package there is also advice for clothes, – he specifies – and often the girls borrow them from mothers and grandmothers. Instead of accessories, from hats to costume jewelery, we take care of ourselves and recently a collaboration with a Cattolica boutique was born ». For the rest, «my wife and I travel a lot in search of scenarios, preferring those immersed in nature. Angles unknown to those who live in the surroundings ». The most fashionable era? Gioele has no doubts: «The Forties, very elegant in terms of style and warm colors. Which harmonize best with the backgrounds ». What is certain is that staying behind the lens is his path, «because in small steps you create projects from nothing, each time different and fascinating». The phrase that moved you the most? “A friend recently said, ‘I’d just get married again to have you take the pictures.'”

Loading... Advertisements