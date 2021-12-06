back and forth between Geroge Clooney and Alec Baldwin

It seems that by now the case of the accidentally caused tragedy by Alec Baldwin is on the lips of the whole world, including his VIP colleagues. In the past few months, many have discussed the dynamics of the accident and whether or not the actor was responsible for what had happened. A real drama that took away an innocent life, that of director of photography Halyna Hutchins which has not yet been done justice. In fact, the investigations concerning the dynamics of his murder are still in progress and the search for the real culprit continues.

A real media case, which from the beginning put the actor in the eye of the storm. Baldwin, who he preferred silence, deactivating his social media accounts and taking refuge in his home in Vermont, away from any possible ambush by some newspaper, today he returns to talk about the incident and to write on the web. A real act of courage considering the position he is currently in. However, gestures that did not impress some admirers and colleagues, such as for example George Clooney, who wanted to have his say.

Just during a podcast shot last week, the ex-star of ER: frontline doctors, he moved a harsh criticism towards Baldwin, arguing that on the set the attention is never bad, particularly when handling weapons, which must be checked several times before actually shooting the intended scene. Comments that have once again put Alex Baldwin in a bad light. His reply was not long in coming.

George Clooney Alec Baldwin: back and forth tense

To publicly answer Clooney, the actor at the center of the investigation chose the CBS broadcaster, the same to which he gave the long and recent interview. He initially commented on the allegations without naming names: “Well, there have been many people who have found it necessary to contribute some comments to the situation, but it is clear that some comments certainly do not help.” But then he deepened the discussion, dispelling any doubts: “If your protocol is to check the gun every time, well, good for you. I’ve probably handled guns as much as any other actor in my career. Shooting or being shot by someone is something that happens very often on set. And at that moment I had a protocol that up until that day has never caused me problems “. Who knows if George will want to make other clarifications.