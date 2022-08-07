Back at Barcelona, ​​Messi dodges questions about his future

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

Almost a year ago to the day, Lionel Messi left Barça and joined Paris-Saint-Germain. While the Argentine striker seems fine with the capital club, as evidenced by his double in Clermont last night, “La Pulga” went to Barcelona this afternoon.

Greeted at the airport by journalists and photographers, Lionel Messi dodged all questions regarding his future and a possible return to Barça. The Parisian may be in the stands at Camp Nou tonight (8 p.m.), for the Joan Gamper trophy against the Pumas.

Messi to Barcelona