Back at Barcelona, Messi dodges questions about his future
Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys
Almost a year ago to the day, Lionel Messi left Barça and joined Paris-Saint-Germain. While the Argentine striker seems fine with the capital club, as evidenced by his double in Clermont last night, “La Pulga” went to Barcelona this afternoon.
Greeted at the airport by journalists and photographers, Lionel Messi dodged all questions regarding his future and a possible return to Barça. The Parisian may be in the stands at Camp Nou tonight (8 p.m.), for the Joan Gamper trophy against the Pumas.
Messi to Barcelona
Leo Messi arrived in Barcelona this Sunday at the start of the afternoon. Journalists chain questions about a possible return to Barça, he remains silent 🤐
— Florent Torchut (@FlorentTorchut) August 7, 2022
🛬LEO MESSI ACABA FROM LANDING IN BARCELONA@tjcope @partidazocope @COPE #fcblive pic.twitter.com/1m2OZFVPCE
— Victor Navarro (@victor_nahe) August 7, 2022
to summarize
The day after his double with Paris-Saint-Germain in Clermont, Lionel Messi visited Barcelona, and dodged questions about his future. Barça face the Pumas at Camp Nou tonight (8 p.m.), for the Joan Gamper Trophy.