Entertainment

Back at Barcelona, ​​Messi dodges questions about his future

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 56 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

Almost a year ago to the day, Lionel Messi left Barça and joined Paris-Saint-Germain. While the Argentine striker seems fine with the capital club, as evidenced by his double in Clermont last night, “La Pulga” went to Barcelona this afternoon.

Greeted at the airport by journalists and photographers, Lionel Messi dodged all questions regarding his future and a possible return to Barça. The Parisian may be in the stands at Camp Nou tonight (8 p.m.), for the Joan Gamper trophy against the Pumas.

Messi to Barcelona

to summarize

The day after his double with Paris-Saint-Germain in Clermont, Lionel Messi visited Barcelona, ​​and dodged questions about his future. Barça face the Pumas at Camp Nou tonight (8 p.m.), for the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Etienne Leray

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 56 1 minute read

Related Articles

Selena Gomez wants to get married and mother

10 mins ago

Shawn Mendes smiles and flexes muscles in Miami Beach after canceling his tour

21 mins ago

Spain: Lionel Messi is in Barcelona

32 mins ago

Willow Smith and Camila Cabello’s ‘spiritual experiences’ led to ‘Pyschofreak’

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button