back in pictures on her beauty evolution

After six long years of absence, Beyonce has just announced her big musical comeback. On her social networks, the singer shared a message that delighted her entire community. Her new Instagram bio? “Act I RENAISSANCE 7.29”. You will have understood it, Queen B will launch at the end of July a brand new album bearing the name of Renaissance. His last album “Lemonade” dating from 2016, his new opus is more awaited than ever by his fans. And this good news is an opportunity for us to look back on Beyoncé’s career from 1997 to present.

Born on September 4, 1981 in Houston, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles was immersed in the artistic world very early on. From an early age, she was interested in it. At 4 years old, she already loves dancing and singing. Very quickly, she meets the right people who put her on the path to success. In 1997, she got her career off to a strong start with Destiny’s Child’s first track, “Killing Time”, the soundtrack to the film Men in Black.

A promising career start for Beyoncé

Alongside Kelly Rowland, Letoya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson, Beyoncé is a hit with the album The Writing Is On The Wall which has sold more than 10 million copies. A real cardboard which is just the beginning. Destiny’s Child continued with hits like “Survivor”, which is still on everyone’s mind today.

In 2003, the group of Destiny’s Child is separated and Beyoncé embarks on a solo career. The young woman is then therising pop star. She continues the albums until 2010. When she announces that she wants to take a short break.

An artist who always knows success

As promised, Beyoncé returns to the front of the stage a year later, in 2011. The same year, she takes advantage of her visit to the MTV Video Music Awards to announce that she and her husband Jay Z are expecting a happy event. She gives birth to Blue Ivy and chooses to devote herself more to her new life as a mother than to music. She focuses on herself. “I think, like many women, I felt the pressure of being the backbone of my family and my business and didn’t realize how much of an impact that had on my mental well-being. and physical. I haven’t always made myself a priority.” said Beyoncé in the pages of Harper’s Bazaar in September 2021.

However, each of his albums and his titles are still much appreciated by his fans. The proof is that in 2021, the American artist receives three different awards at the Grammy Awards. Since then, Beyoncé has been discreet. Suffice to say that the announcement of the release of his new disc on next July 29 delighted more than one.

Also read: