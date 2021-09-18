Back in Time – Binary Domain

Next week Lost Judgment will be released, the second chapter of the Yakuza spin-off series, to which the Ryu ga Gotoku Studio of the good Toshihiro Nagoshi dedicates 90% (or maybe 99) of its time. A decade ago, however, he came up with Binary Domain, a game tailored for westerners, perhaps in a somewhat stereotypical way: it is, in fact, a TPS straight by straight, with cover system, online multiplayer, futuristic setting but not too much and a stars and stripes protagonist (which reminds me a lot of Adam Sandler – Ed).

Futuristic but not too much, we said. The events take place in 2080, when (according to Sega) robotics will be so advanced as to allow production of automatons in all respects equal to men. At first glance it seems cool, but the implications are numerous and problematic, so much so that the international community undertakes not to produce these “Sons of Nothing”, these machines so frighteningly human that they are unaware that they are made of scrap metal beneath the surface layer of skin. The reference regulatory provision is the clause 21 of the new Geneva Convention, but, apparently, someone in Japan is violating it …

For this reason a team is formed (Rust Crew) of chosen soldiers, who have the task of to clarify the matter and to catch the person responsible. Dan Marshall, known as “The Survivor”, is one of these top secret agents: he comes from Nebraska, is quite pumped up and has a certain idiosyncrasy for the “Tin Heads”. The other members of the team are of various nationalities and it cannot be said that they are not characterized, some more or less obviously (I loved Cain – Ed); in this sense, the merit of Binary Domain is not so much that of having outlined unique and unrepeatable characters, as that of having built a group that “works”, in which vitriolic jokes and contrasts of various kinds are intertwined, but also solidarity, respect and feelings. From this point of view, the choice was to leave in the player’s hands the care of the relations between the members of the group, or rather, between Dan and the others: depending on your behavior in battle – more or less individualistic – and the answers you give, you will get a certain level of trust, which will significantly influence the ending of the story. Those of Sega call it the “consequential system”, to put it a little bit splendid.

The plot itself is well above average for this genre: does not deserve the Pulitzer Prize and only gets into fifth place in the final chapter, but it is a great incentive to continue the Campaign and offers some good times. The twists and turns are spot on but do not exaggerate, while the reflections proposed are not very original (Asimov?), But still interesting and of a certain relevance in an increasingly technological society, which is also witnessing a crisis of values ​​in the last decades.

Even the setting it is an absolutely essential element to get the player’s involvement, and the Nagoshi knows it well, given the care that has always been taken to create the urban scenarios of the various Ryu Ga Gotoku, in which Kamurocho is faithfully modeled on Kabukicho. Even with Binary Domain the developers have decided to “play at home” setting the game in Tokyo, but it is a very different Tokyo from the one (albeit fictitious) that we have come to love in the role of Kazuma Kiryu, a futuristic city, sometimes wonderful, sometimes desolate and bleak: global warming has caused the metropolis to flood, with consequent reconstruction to a higher level and accentuating the gap between rich and poor, who live in slums where there is no law.

Wanting to evaluate the graphics sector of Binary Domain, we could say that the style is a step forward compared to the technique: on the other hand, for the first it takes good and inspired people, while for the second it takes a lot of pennies. We grasp this dichotomy if we first look at the design of the various bosses and then the unexceptional rendering of some textures or animations. Even the frame rate is not miraculous: it usually stays at 30 fps, but there are rare drops, which however do not affect the gaming experience. We can however say that in principle the result is superior to the previous titles of the Nagoshi and at the same time inherits one of the greatest advantages, consisting of the facial animations, really very good and able to enhance the narrative interludes.

For what concern soundinstead, we are a little subdued: the dubbing is in Italian and this is an advantage, but unfortunately it is not always of a high standard. From this point of view, it is not clear why Sega has not left the possibility of selecting dubbing and subtitles of different languages, perhaps English and Italian … Sound effects and music will certainly not go down in history: in particular the latter, perhaps neglected for a choice precise stylistics, but in any case not incisive even when they are present.

The core of the experience is countryside, that it is played strictly solo. Nonetheless, Binary Domain is a team TPS: As we have seen, Dan is part of a crew, along with five other regular members, by and large. To avoid overcrowding situations and to make tactical management a little less complex, usually the party (we borrow this predominantly role-playing term) is made up of three soldiers in all, so Dan and two others, most of the time freely selectable . Obviously, each fighter has their own unique characteristics, which are classic and obvious enough not to merit further explanation. Each character can be developed, not only in his relationship of trust with Dan, but also by upgrading his weapon and purchasing nanomachines that enhance physical performance. Usual RPG mechanics that we now find in any genre. These operations of upgrade they obviously cost: the “currency” of the game is made up of credits that are obtained by exterminating enemies, limb by limb.

The management of the troops in battle takes place through simple commands to be given by pressing L2 and one of the front keys, or by using voice commands. Great idea, you will say; so-so realization, we say: while allowing a fairly scrupulous setting from the options screen, the recognition is not exactly great. This problem has not only been encountered by the Italian press, but also by the foreign one, so it is probably not related to Dante’s language in particular.

Not bad, all in all: you can always use the conventional method above, and in any case our allies will do just fine most of the time, making the clashes much less tactical. AI can be said to be good all in all, even if it may happen that some genius moves imprudently, entering your trajectory: it is unlikely that you will cause great damage, but the level of confidence will drop a little. Furthermore, the game is not so difficult that it requires great planning or skill from Marcus Fenix ​​to be overcome, at least up to the “Soldier” difficulty level: many sections can be easily overcome with the service pistol, which has the great merit to have unlimited ammo. Speaking of arsenal, it cannot be said that Binary Domain dares too much in this respect: Dan can carry a pistol, grenades, the assault rifle (his main weapon) and a secondary weapon, which can be a machine gun like a rocket launcher. Pretty ordinary material, all in all, even if at times it is possible to collect some nice objects, such as the riot shield and the gatling, which however have the defect of slowing down the movements a lot.

Structurally, Binary Domain is a TPS with a rather linear cover system, in the wake of many other exponents of the genre. Nothing sensational, in short, but damn fun. The most interesting aspects are probably the gigantic bosses (almost all beautiful) and the cd. “Procedural damage system”: as the title of the paragraph suggests, we will always find ourselves facing robots, which have the great advantage of not giving up on the first bullets, on the contrary, they will continue to fight even if without limbs. By aiming at the various parts of the body, therefore, it is possible to obtain different effects, such as significantly slowing down the opponent’s movements (shooting in the legs) or even turning him against his own companions (shooting in the head). Beautiful, we like it a lot: in addition to giving a certain satisfaction, it also has tactical implications. If robotic mutilations were not enough to entertain the player for a scant ten hours (but in the end they are, and how), the team by Yakuza has seen fit to insert sequences of different types to break the monotony a little: not all are made to perfection, but overall they do their duty.

Unfortunately, however, in less than ten hours the Campaign ends, as we have anticipated. What remains? First, there are at least two incentives to replay it, namely the collection of all collectible (to which some Trophies are also linked) and multiple endings. Furthermore, the selection in chapters (and also in single sections) makes the practice very “light” replay, allowing the player to select the scenes of the game that galvanized him the most, if he really doesn’t want to do it all again.

The online multiplayer It should have been the icing on the cake, but really it wasn’t all that interesting: the set of modes is unimaginative and the maps are not many, and not even very extensive. The modes are the usual competitive (team deathmatch, capture the flag, area control and so on) and a challenge that closely resembles the Horde of Gears of War. It would have been much better to provide co-op options as part of the Campaign, indeed, it would have been better to torpedo the entire online sector in favor of the single player, who would have benefited from greater care, aimed at smoothing out his imperfections.

Despite the flaws highlighted so far, Binary Domain remains an absolutely interesting gaming experience Definitely a positive experiment for Nagoshi’s team, which had already revealed its interest in shooter mechanics with Yakuza: Dead Souls (released in its homeland well before Binary Domain).

