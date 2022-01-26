back on set with a nice pixie cut

Emma Marrone: screaming hair look for the return to the cinema. The singer chose a new haircut, the pixie cut, to play Teresa in the film “The Return”.

Beauty and surroundings: 2022 is full of ideas to copy, from make-up to hair through clothing. The new trends are already defined and aim for sobriety. The make-up prefers more delicate shades that are inspired by the colors of the earth. Objective: to reconnect with natureafter almost two years of bans and restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are also many ideas for the hair look: new cuts for long, medium or short hair, with or without bangs. Resisting the temptation to change your mind is practically impossible! When it comes to hair, 2022 will be transgressive! There is a desire to be more daring. The trends will still dominate mulletin its more vintage versions.

The pixie cut is also the protagonist. In its most classic declination, the hair is scaled, short behind and on the sides, and longer on the top of the head, with a tuft or fringe.

Emma Marrone chose this cut for her return to the cinema in the role of Teresa, the protagonist of the film “The Return”. Let’s analyze together the hair style of the Salento singer.

Emma Marrone hair look: beautiful with the pixie cut!

Highly popular for 2022, it is the king of short cuts! We are talking about the pixie cut! Short, medium or long it’s super glamorous and easy to wear. An essential cut for all women with determination to sellas in the case of Emma Marrone.

The history of the pixie cut goes back a long way. Loved by celebrities since the 1950snever goes out of style because is a “strategic” short. Experts recommend this cut to rebalance the volumes of the face and obtain an anti-aging effect.

There are at least 5 good reasons to choose a gorgeous pixie cut. We summarize them for you!

goes well with all hair colors even the most extravagant ones like pink and blue, for an urban pop style hair look;

even the most extravagant ones like pink and blue, for an urban pop style hair look; knows no age;

it is perfect for straight, curly or wavy hair;

allows you to play with volumes;

gives more intensity to the look.

The pixie cut looks good on everyone and fits any face shape. Obviously, finding the right version is crucial. The trusted hair stylist will be able to choose the most suitable length and cut lines to enhance the features.

Surely the pixie cut is a gritty cut, perfect for women with a strong personality like Emma Marrone. Over time, the singer from Salento has made many changes to her look, never afraid to be more daring.

The former X-Factor judge had a new professional experience. After his film debut in 2021 with “Benvenuti al Nord” is returned to the set to take on the role of Teresa, the protagonist of the film “The Return” by Stefano Chiantini.

For the sake of the script, Emma had to cut her hair, choosing a wonderful pixie cut with a side tuft. The metamorphosis (which did not escape the fans on social media) took place at the end of December 2021 but the singer, perhaps unwittingly, anticipated a hugely popular trend for 2022.

Emma ranges from the smooth pixie cut to the wavy one with great ease. It is not that difficult to do this because styling products help to give character to the cut. A splash of lacquer is enough for a natural-chic effect or a walnut of gel or wax to define the locks in a geometric way and thus have a more gritty style.

The pixie cut is the perfect cut to rejuvenate! Women who have passed the “door” can choose it without fear. There are many super divas who adore him, from Jane Fonda to Emma Watson, through Anne Hathaway, Michelle Williams, Katy Perry and Goldie Hawn.

If you want to change your look and we have convinced you with the pixie cut, then take a cue from that of Emma Marrone. Your trusted hairdresser will help you customize it. You will feel more beautiful, confident and gritty!