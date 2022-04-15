Pain therapy is a branch of anesthesia that deals with controlling and managing pain. The goal is to improve the quality of life of patients who find difficulties and limitations in the personal sphere, in the workplace and in relationships in general.

Always in the front row, AISD, the Italian Association for the Study of Pain, will hold the 2022 congress in Naples, which will take place from 22 to 24 September. Pain in rheumatology and oncology will be among the topics covered.

How do you proceed

Identifying the causes of pain is the first step in understanding how to choose the right pain relief therapy.

There are several options, but it is always necessary to first adopt a specially designed diet together with physical activity and rehabilitation.

Infiltrations and neurostimulation have the aim of intervening on the nerve centers active in the transmission of pain. In this way we try to fight chronic and acute situations caused by lumbosciatalgia, neck pain, discopathies.

Pain relief therapy allows you to control and manage these types of pain through differentiated approaches that change from patient to patient. All in total safety.

Pain therapy is recommended through an outpatient visit, with which the appropriate treatment can be established based on the level of suffering.

Lumbar epidural block is an analgesic therapy that could be proposed in case of herniated disc, spinal nerve compression or spinal canal stenosis. It consists of inserting a needle under the skin until it reaches the inflamed nerve root.

Back pain, herniated disc and neck pain are the most frequent problems that patients have to fight, but these therapies are also useful in the case of surgery.

Often this occurs through a caudal treatment, with the insertion of a small subcutaneous catheter that brings the medicine directly to the scar of the operated root.

Back pain, herniated disc and cervical may be less painful with these therapies also used for tumors and multiple sclerosis

Cases of multiple sclerosis, which are usually treated with anti-inflammatories and electrical nerve stimulation, may also require the intervention of pain therapy specialists.

Chronic pain in the limbs and trunk is one of the problems of this pathology. Drug administration techniques are part of the multidisciplinary approach that we try to adopt when proposing a solution.

In cases of cancer, morphine is not the only effective strategy to reduce the suffering of patients. A study carried out by the IRCCS Foundation of Milan and published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology dealt with the topic.

In some cases, administration techniques use methods by which pain therapy specialists relieve back pain after surgery. These techniques are so effective that it is possible to resume part of one’s daily life despite the situation of latent suffering.

