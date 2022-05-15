Back Street Boys and their concert at the Tecate Emblema de CDMX: “absolutely epic”

The closing of the first day of activities in the Tecate Emblem Festival corresponded to the return to the stages of the Back Street Boysthe boy band that, by the way, starred in one of the last massive events in Mexico City before confinement due to the covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

As part of their DNA World Tour, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson got their fans dancing with their choreographies and 90s hits at the Tecate Stage, closing the first day of the festival’s activities.

The American band placed songs like “I Want It That Way”, “Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely” or “Quit Playing Games” at the top of the music charts. Almost thirty years later, he repeated the feat with “Don’t Breaking My Heart”, the theme of “DNA” (2019), his tenth album, which debuted at number one on the US charts and was placed on the Billboard list.

Backstreet Boys included this single in the set list of their concerts in Mexico in February 2020, just before the covid-19 pandemic. The celebration of its 25th anniversary was postponed due to the same pandemic, but this year it continues, so they returned to Mexico City.

In their Instagram stories, the band reposted videos of their fans from their performance last night., which included elaborate light shows and pyrotechnics. In one of them his presentation was described as “absolutely epic”.

See here videos of the presentation of Back Street Boys in CDMX: