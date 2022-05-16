Back to normal? The Cannes Film Festival prepares for the party

after 2020 cannes film festival was canceled due to the pandemic and the 2021 edition was scaled back, even kissing on the red carpet was banned, the lavish French Riviera movie night will return with in the festival which promises to be something like normal.

Or at least the very particular brand of Cannes normality, where for 12 days formal wear and cinema mingle in sun-dappled splendor, stopwatch-timed standing ovations go on for minutes, and director names like “Kore -eda” and “Denis” are spoken with silent reverence.

What passes for the ordinary in Cannes has never been particularly ordinary, but it has proven remarkably resilient to the fluctuations of the weather. Since its first festival, in 1946, in the immediate aftermath of World War II, Cannes has remained a maximalist spectacle that puts world cinema and the glamor of the Côte d’Azur in the spotlight. This year marks the 75th anniversary of Cannes.

“Hopefully now it will be a normal Cannes again,” says Ruben Östlund, who returns this year with the social satire “Triangle of Sadness,” a follow-up to his 2017 Palme d’Or-winning film “The Square.”

“It’s a fantastic place if you’re a filmmaker. You feel like you have the attention of the film world,” adds Östlund. “Hearing the buzz that’s going on, people talking about the different movies. Hopefully, they’re talking about your movie.”

British actress and filmmaker Rebecca Hall, French actor and jury president Vincent Lindon, Indian star Deepika Padukone, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca, Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, French director Ladj Ly, American filmmaker Jeff Nichols, and Norwegian director Joachim Trier are the jury members for this year’s Cannes Film Festival. (AP Photo)

This year’s Cannes, which opens on Tuesday with the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius’ zombie flick Z, will be played out not only against the latest ebbs and flows of the pandemic and the rising tide of streaming, but also against the biggest war Europe has ever seen. seen from World War II, in Ukraine. Started as a product of the war – the festival was initially launched as a French rival to the Venice Film Festival, in which Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler had begun to interfere – this year’s Cannes Film Festival will once again resonate with the echoes of a festival not so far away. remove the conflict.

Cannes organizers have banned Russians with government ties from entering the festival. Several films by prominent Ukrainian filmmakers will be screened, including Sergei Loznitsa’s documentary “The Natural History of Destruction”. His fiancée, Hanna Bilobrova, will also show footage shot by Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius before he was killed in Mariupol in April.

At the same time, Cannes will host more Hollywood stars than in the last three years. Pandemic-delayed Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick” will screen shortly before its theatrical release. Tom Cruise will walk the carpet and sit down for a rare career-spanning interview.

“Every director’s dream is to be able to go to Cannes one day,” says Kosinski. “Going there with this film and with Tom, screening it there and being a part of the retrospective they’re going to do for him, it’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Warner Bros. will release Baz Luhrmann’s flashy Elvis, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. George Miller, last in Cannes with Mad Max: Fury Road, will premiere his fantasy epic Three Thousand Years of Longing, with Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. Ethan Coen will release his first film without his brother Joel’s, Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, a documentary about the rock ‘n’ roll legend made from archival footage. Also debuting: James Gray’s Armageddon Time, a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story set in New York with Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong.

Austin Butler in Elvis. (Warner Bros. Images via AP)

Far from all Hollywood will be present. Cannes regulations regarding theatrical release have essentially ruled out streaming services from the competition lineup from which the Palme d’Or winner is chosen. This year’s jury is chaired by French actor Vincent Lindon.

Last year’s Palme winner, Julia Ducournau’s explosive Titane, starring Lindon, was only the second time Cannes’ top honor went to a female filmmaker. This year, there are five films directed by women in competition for the Palm, a record for Cannes but a low percentage compared to other international festivals.

This year’s lineup is also packed with festival veterans and former Palme winners, including Hirokazu Kore-eda (Broker), Christian Mungiu’s (RMN), and Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardennes (Tori and Lokita). Iconoclastic filmmakers like Claire Denis (Stars at Noon), David Cronenberg (Crimes of the Future) and Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave) are also nominated for the Palme, as is Kelly Reichardt, who is re-teaming with Michelle Williams. in Showing Up.

Even with a robust, star-studded Cannes roster, how much can the festival really go back to the old days? Last year’s Light-on-crowds edition included masks inside theaters and regular COVID-19 testing for attendees. He still produced some of the year’s most acclaimed films, including Best Picture-nominated Drive My Car, The Worst Person in the World and A Hero. Cannes remains an unrivaled platform for the best in cinema, though it remains susceptible to criticism of representation.

What probably won’t return any time soon is the same number of parties that characterized the years when Harvey Weinstein was an omnipresent figure at the festival. Concerns about COVID-19 have not gone away. Attendees will not be screened and are strongly encouraged to wear masks. Few non-broadcast companies have the budgets for lavish parties. The crowds will return to Cannes, but to what extent?

“It’s going to be different than it’s ever been before,” says Tom Bernard, co-chairman of Sony Pictures Classic and a longtime Cannes regular. “Are you going to have parties? Are they going to have COVID concerns? Or is everyone going to go there and just try to ignore things?

Bernard has noted some practices in the Cannes market, where film distribution rights are bought and sold, remain virtual. Initial meetings with vendors, in which execs and producers typically bounce from hotel to hotel along the Croisette, have mostly taken place on Zoom before the festival, he says. The negotiation has become more focused. Cannes, known for being altruistic and frivolous, has perhaps become a bit more sober.

“It’s a reorganization of an event that has always been more or less the same, in every way,” says Bernard. “I think the routine will change.”

One thing that can be related with iron certainty at Cannes is the frequent and ardent bids for the primacy of the big screen, despite the sweeping changes underway in the film industry. Some films, like Östlund’s, which co-stars Woody Harrelson, hope to span the disparate cinematic worlds colliding at Cannes.

“The goal we set for ourselves,” says Östlund, “was to combine the best parts of American cinema with European cinema, to try to make something that was really entertaining and at the same time thought-provoking.”