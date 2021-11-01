Back to Quake? Or is it a new Doom? Id Software is working on something big

id Software could be working on a new title in the series Quake. The speculation, because at the moment this is about, is connected to dozens of job advertisements for the Texas studio of the popular software house. So far, nothing strange, except that in some announcements we read that hiring will contribute “to the development of an iconic long-standing action FPS“with”sci-fi and fantasy environments“.

That was enough to start the full name. As Eurogamer writes, “with Machine Games presumably driving Wolfenstein and Avalanche busy on Rage, this leaves id Software a couple of options for what this iconic action FPS might be,” Doom or Quake. AND science fiction and fantasy environments are more suited to Quake than to Doom, also because the last Doom only came out last year “.

Considerations that are flawless and this also because 25 years after Quake, modernized in recent months with a renewed Remastered with support for 4K, 120 Hz and more, the time could be really ripe for a reboot of the series, especially after Microsoft’s acquisition of Zenimax.