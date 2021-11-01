Tech

Back to Quake? Or is it a new Doom? Id Software is working on something big

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 11 1 minute read

id Software could be working on a new title in the series Quake. The speculation, because at the moment this is about, is connected to dozens of job advertisements for the Texas studio of the popular software house. So far, nothing strange, except that in some announcements we read that hiring will contribute “to the development of an iconic long-standing action FPS“with”sci-fi and fantasy environments“.

That was enough to start the full name. As Eurogamer writes, “with Machine Games presumably driving Wolfenstein and Avalanche busy on Rage, this leaves id Software a couple of options for what this iconic action FPS might be,” Doom or Quake. AND science fiction and fantasy environments are more suited to Quake than to Doom, also because the last Doom only came out last year “.

Considerations that are flawless and this also because 25 years after Quake, modernized in recent months with a renewed Remastered with support for 4K, 120 Hz and more, the time could be really ripe for a reboot of the series, especially after Microsoft’s acquisition of Zenimax.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Amazon launches the new Kindle Paperwhite on its store, that’s how it is

1 day ago

CERESOLE REALE – With the Ferrari Sf90 Stradale to Colle del Nivolet

1 day ago

Husqvarna Norden 901 TEST: how it goes on and off-road! PREVIEW – Moto.it

11 hours ago

On the hunt for cheap smartphones? Amazon offers 5 under 200 euros

21 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button