Back-to-school haircut trends

I don’t know about you, but I love the start of a new season, especially the start of fall/winter. As the leaves turn bright orange and we swap our summer shoes for winter boots, I can’t help but get carried away with that back-to-school feeling, pull out my usual knits and go. adding new Fall/Winter 2022 trends to my wardrobe. You too ? If so, it’s only natural that we’re also eager to update our hair with the seasons. While in the summer we can opt for a lighter golden hair color like balayage, in the fall and winter it can be fun to embrace those warmer auburn and brown shades. Nothing feels like back to school quite like a brand new haircut, and a big undercut is a surefire way to rid hair of split ends and faded summer color.

The power of brunettes:

Brown friends, it’s time to unite! Forget the cliché that to dye your hair blonde is to give yourself a youthful look, and to dye it dark is to expose yourself to depression. To some extent that might be true, but given stylists’ penchant for darkening their models’ hair, I’d say people are just moving towards the chic of the look as a whole and the whole world does not (yet) create a collective depression. Billie Eilish and Hailey Bieber both opted for darker tones earlier in the year, and models from Fendi, Prabal Gurung and Chanel followed new looks from the Fall/Winter 2022 trend setters.

Soft and bouncy layers:

Expect Fall/Winter 2022 trends to be inspired by the 90s and continued through collarbone-kissing haircuts that feature soft, super-bouncy layers. “Think of Friends’ Rachel meeting Farrah Fawcett,” notes hairstylist Mia Santiago. “It’s all about movement”. According to renowned cosmetologist and hairstylist Sunnie Brook, the keys to achieving this look that will be ubiquitous this fall are clean ends, a round brush and a volumizing spray or mousse for volume that lasts all day.

Glazed bun:

At LaQuan Smith, the “icy knot” slicked up buns go perfectly with the designer’s ultra-sultry models. “I wanted the hair to complement the glamor we know and love from LaQuan Smith. We made sure they were bold, smooth and locked in place, with no strands out of place,” said Lacy Redway, Unilever’s celebrity hairstylist and international stylist. Using gel to slick the hair back, Redway strengthened the hair with the hairspray.

Shapes from the 70s:

70s haircuts and hairstyles are still a strong hair trend for Fall/Winter 2022. The “70s-blowout” look is becoming a popular style and haircut in the salon. Many of our customers love thick bangs and blow-drys with lots of volume and a big, bouncy curl to finish. The 70s are still so influential for Fall/Winter 2022. The effortless half up, half down trend is a strong trend, and I totally agree with it; think Brigitte Bardot, laid back and effortless. This look is totally chic and suitable for day or night. To achieve this look, I would start by creating movement in the hair using a clip. Then, using a Kent Brush paddle brush, I brush through the hair, pulling some sides up and pinning them in place.

90s Buddy Bob:

Adriana Papaleo, master stylist at Rob Peetoom, says the bob is back for fall, with a number of new variations. She recommends “going for a shorter cut with a soft jawline” for a more androgynous ’90s look “or dropping the length to the shoulder” to keep some length, says -she. “The bob is great for thick hair, and the versatility of the style always makes it interesting,” Ms. Papaleo adds. In other words, there’s a bob for everyone this fall and we should expect to see more and more effortlessly styled short or shoulder-length hair.