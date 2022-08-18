Back to school: increase your cool quotient by copying the mini tattoos of Kendall Jenner or Hailey Bieber

The most timid souls will be delighted: no more big imposing tattoos, the new trend for this season is now mini tattoos. With a micro drawing or a small symbol, risk-taking remains minimal, and the result is often adorable. What celebrities around the world have understood. Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa or Chiara Ferragni, they have all already fallen for a mini tattoo. A cowboy boot, a star, a quote, a dog… All the ideas can be declined as you wish! So, if you too want to be tempted at the start of the school year, here are the best inspirations to steal from them.

The most beautiful micro tattoos of stars

Kendall Jenner

Cowboy ankle boots

Hailey Bieber

The star on the finger

The heart at the level of the collarbone

The “Lover” mood on the neck

The revisited wedding ring “J” on the finger

Chiara Ferragni

The declaration of love “Crazy For You” on the neck

Dua Lipa

The palm tree on the arm

The totem word “ANGEL” on the shoulder

The good vibes smiley on the finger