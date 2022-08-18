Back to school: increase your cool quotient by copying the mini tattoos of Kendall Jenner or Hailey Bieber
The most timid souls will be delighted: no more big imposing tattoos, the new trend for this season is now mini tattoos. With a micro drawing or a small symbol, risk-taking remains minimal, and the result is often adorable. What celebrities around the world have understood. Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa or Chiara Ferragni, they have all already fallen for a mini tattoo. A cowboy boot, a star, a quote, a dog… All the ideas can be declined as you wish! So, if you too want to be tempted at the start of the school year, here are the best inspirations to steal from them.
The most beautiful micro tattoos of stars
Kendall Jenner
Cowboy ankle boots
Hailey Bieber
The star on the finger
The heart at the level of the collarbone
The “Lover” mood on the neck
The revisited wedding ring “J” on the finger
Chiara Ferragni
The declaration of love “Crazy For You” on the neck
Dua Lipa
The palm tree on the arm
The totem word “ANGEL” on the shoulder
The good vibes smiley on the finger
