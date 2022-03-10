Back to school: Trends in the homes of celebrities

It should be noted that Walmart also has this same category, where the product that stands out the most is urban backpacks starting at $2,900.

But there are other entities or companies that assert their importance at this particular moment. We talk about what surrounds the world of fashion. Uniforms are a business and an art that, in many cases, dictate and inspire the trends that will shape the industry this season. Since the ’90s, both Hollywood and Fashion-Week have seen this cultural phenomenon as an aesthetic opportunity to take advantage of within their microclimates. From the wardrobe of Blair Waldorf, a mythical character from the Gossip Girl series, to vast collections of Chanel or Dior, they knew how to embrace the concept of “back to school” to promote a new way of dressing. The relevance of this survey may coincide with the trends that are expected this season, now that fashion week has passed. We will see what the future holds for us, and what peculiarities we deal with this cycle.

Bobo Necks:

From quirky to slim and elegant, collars have made a comeback in the fashion world. From the hand of its first militants, the Gucci house, they turn out to be a perfect option to renew your ‘looks’.

Women’s footwear, a return to the roots:

Whether Mary Jane-style shoes (with heels or flats), or Prada loafers, these two ‘vintages’ are back to stay.

Blazers set:

The streetwear refers to the times where the combination of colors or prints between garments were original. That concept was reformulated so that they are accepted in the new business that arises from that. Dior knew how to stand out on the catwalks for this style of wear.

High Stockings:

From ¾, to the knees. Showing ankles is out of fashion. The aesthetic options offered by stockings are again enacted as a strong trend.

Mini skirt:

The spearhead of the industry this year. The high waist makes a comeback, whether in checkered or monochromatic and minimalist.

Another phenomenon that happens on the edge of this entire paradigm, at this particular time, is the ritual of celebrities around their sons or daughters. Rejoicing in this moment is important for celebrities, on Instagram it is the tool they choose to show this feeling.

Sport is usually the favorite for boys. Streetwear with ¾ tights and sports sneakers, or joggers in combination with sweatshirts, vary according to the weather and dominate this part of the market. Lolo, the youngest son of Tinelli and Guillermina Valdés respects this concept. As well as the little brothers Thiago, Ciro and Mateo Messi, who from Paris dress with the brand that promotes their father, as Antonella usually shows.

image.png

image.png

Girls usually go for something more elaborate or classic. The skirt with high stockings and moccasins is a popular option. Rufina, the daughter of Nicolás Cabré and China Suárez opted for this trend. Variations, plenty. Changing the kitsch format a bit, with a blazer-style pullover or the gardener, which is another garment that has managed to find its little place, is the decision made by Honor, the daughter of Jessica Alba.

image.png