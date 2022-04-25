back to the festival in photos





COACHELLA. The American Coachella festival was making a comeback after two blank years, with an explosive line-up and hundreds of thousands of festival-goers.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 25 avril 2022 à 11h56] This is the festival where you had to be these last two weekends: Coachella. The programming of these two weekends of festivity had enough to attract festival-goers from all over the world. Note, the performances of Harry Styles, Billie Eilish or Megan Thee Stallion, but also Doja Cat, Karol G or even The Weeknd, who replaces Kanye West, alias Ye, deprogrammed.

French artists were not left out for this Coachella 2022, since, for two consecutive weekends, Stromae, Madeon or L’Impératrice got the audience of the Coachella festival dancing, in the middle of the desert. Thanks to this three-star program, the Coachella festival, which took place from April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24waiting on the spot 125,000 festival-goers every day. Here are the best photos from the festival.

If the Coachella Festival previously took place over four days, it will take place for this 2022 edition, as in previous years (cancelled), over two weekends in April. This year, the California event is scheduled to take place on Friday April 15, Saturday April 16 and Sunday April 17, and then Friday April 22, Saturday April 23 and Sunday April 24, 2022 in the California desert. The artists will perform twice during the festival, once each weekend.

There are 3 types of Pass for the Coachella Festival: General Admission, General Admission + Shuttle (Camping) and VIP. Tickets for the 2020 edition are on sale on the event website. Note that places for the first weekend of festivities have already been sold out. To get your pass for the Coachella festival, you will have to go HERE. In order not to miss the event, know that you can only buy 4 passes per order and per weekend. Coachella tickets can be paid for by American Express, Mastercard or Visa. You can have your tickets sent to your home or pick them up at the box office just before the event by selecting the “Will Call” service at the time of payment.

If the reputation of the Coachella Festival is well established and the entrance tickets sell out every year in just a few minutes, their prices remain quite high… To attend the Californian festival, the price of a pass is amounts to 429 dollars (about 385 euros) and 999 dollars (about 897 euros) for a VIP pass. The classic ticket includes access to the festival and parking but not camping, and even less the plane ticket.

The festival takes place every year in the Coachella Valley, near Palm Springs. To take part in the festivities, several possibilities are available to you: you can opt for a Paris – Los Angeles flight then rent a car as far as Palm Springs (count between 250 and 400 euros for a week’s rental) or land directly at the Palm Springs airport, which is less than 35 kilometers from the festival site. In any case, count between 330 euros in basic price with WOW Air and more than 600 euros for your plane tickets.