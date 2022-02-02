Back to the future, Christopher Lloyd: “I didn’t expect Eric Stoltz to be replaced”

Christopher Lloyd confessed his lack of enthusiasm when the production of Back to the Future decided to replace young co-star Eric Stoltz in favor of Michael J. Fox. The change took place during the shoot, when several sequences had already been made and consequently some had to be turned over.

Speaking about his career at GQ, Christopher Lloyd talked aboutfarewell to Stoltz and the arrival of Fox:“They decided we needed someone with a comic streak. Stoltz is a wonderful actor. I had no idea the change was taking place. I was really scared because I was trying to give Doc the right imprint, and that was just the beginning. I thought ‘I don’t know if I’ll be able to do it all again’. I was worried about that but then it all worked out. “. Robert Zemeckis’ trilogy is one of the most famous in the world; discover 5 things you may not know about Back to the Future.

In the retrospective dedicated to him, Lloyd talks about the way in which the change and his was communicated relationship with Michael J. Fox:“We were shooting a scene outside the mall. We were told that we were supposed to meet at one of the trailers at 1am. We found the producer, Steven Spielberg, who told us about the change. Michael and I had this chemistry that lasted the whole time. time. We came back after a break and we were already there, there was no need to work on it to get it, it was great “.

Michael J. Fox confessed to seeing Back to the Future at Christmas again, explaining his take on the film.