Back to the future, Christopher Lloyd remembers Eric Stoltz’s recasting | Cinema

Many of you will already know that, initially, inChristopher Lloyd was not to be joined by Michael J. Fox, but from Eric Stoltz. The actor had been hired because Michael J. Fox, who was Robert Zemeckis’ first choice anyway, could not participate in the shooting of the film due to conflicts with the shooting of the TV series House Keaton.

But then everything turned out for the best, at least for Michael J. Fox who, when work was well underway, then replaced Eric Stoltz who in the meantime had already participated in several scenes of the film.

In a new video from GQ, the historic co-star of Back to the Future, Christopher Lloyd, was able to recall precisely this production story of the first film of the hugely popular and beloved saga:

There was another actor in that part and Michael arrived after we had already been shooting for six weeks. They had decided they needed someone with a stronger comic streak. Eric Stoltz is a wonderful actor and I really had no idea that change was in the air. One night we were shooting the beginning of the scene outside the mall. We were told that we were all due to meet at one of the trailers at 1am. There was the producer, Steven Spielberg, who gave us the announcement of this change. I was really scared because I was really trying to get Doc right and that was just the beginning. I was worried because I didn’t know if I could do it again, but despite my worries it all worked out.

Then on his understanding with Michael J. Fox he adds:

Michael and I had this chemistry that lasted the whole time. We came back after a break and we were already there, we didn’t need to go back to work to get it. It was great.

