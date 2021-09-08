Back to the future: here are the Hot Toys figures! | Cinema

One would almost exclaim “Great Jupiter” observing the very detailed figures registered Hot Toys dedicated to Marty and Doc, the two legendary protagonists of the Trilogy ofby Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale.

Through Facebook, the popular Hong Kong company presented new 1/6 scale figures dedicated to Marty McFly (& Einstein) and Dr. Emmett Lathrop Brown, better known simply as Doc, the unforgettable characters from Back to the Future played by Michael. J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

You can admire some photos directly below:

During the summer, with the complicity of the arrival on Netflix of the new series of The films of our childhood, we have collected in a special all that is told, of salient, in the episode dedicated to the very famous Amblin Trilogy.

Here is an excerpt:

In the interesting Netflix documentary series The films of our childhood the background that led to the birth of indelible works in popular culture is told. In the episode dedicated to Back to the Future we discovered, through the voices of those directly involved, that the production of the film was a real race against time. As is well known, the film was born from the successful partnership between screenwriter Bob Gale and director Robert Zemeckis (who was desperate for success). It was triggered by Steven Spielberg’s trust in the two. The idea of Back to the Future came to Bob Gale looking at his father’s school album. Seeing him young she thought: “Would I have been friends with my father if I had been in high school with him?“(KEEP READING THE SPECIAL ON THE BELOVED SAGA).

Last October, on the occasion of the home video release of the 4K version of the saga, Bob Gale went back to explaining how and why no one is planning to shoot a fourth installment of Back to the Future.

We told a full story with the Trilogy. If we made another one, we would have Michael J. Fox, who will be 60 next year and has Parkinson’s disease. Do we really want to see 60-year-old Marty McFly with Parkinson’s? Do we want to see him at 50 with Parkinson’s? I’d like to say no. And I wouldn’t even want to see Back to the Future without Michael J. Fox. People say “Do it with another actor”. But really? And who would you like? We would just find ourselves making comparisons that would not be able to reach the levels of the original. We’ve seen it over and over with the sequels going to fish out the stories years and years later and then you think “Ah, man, my life would have been better without The Phantom Menace, my life would have been better if I hadn’t seen it”. And there are so many sequels that fall into this category. We certainly don’t want to be those guys who make a movie just to make money. Universal always tells us “You would make a lot of money”, but our answer remains “We’ve already made a lot of money on these films and we love them the way they are. As proud parents we do not want to make our child prostitute “. We have an agreement with Steven Spielberg and Amblin that no other Back to the Future can be produced without our involvement or approval.

What do you think of these Hot Toys figures dedicated to the two beloved characters? Tell us in the comments below!