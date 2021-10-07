Back to the Future now has an official musical, here is the VIDEO trailer

“Back To The Future: The Musical” is the official musical theater show that was on the bill at the Manchester Opera House on 11 March 2020, only for a few days because the pandemic broke out immediately afterwards. The show recently returned to London, at the Adelphi Theater. An adaptation that was not only authorized but even followed and edited directly by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the authors of the legendary film saga. Here is the video that anticipates what will be seen on stage

Streets? Where we are going there is no need for roads. If reading this sentence you realize that your cheeks are streaked with tears, then hurry up and buy a ticket to “Back To The Future: The Musical”. And a plane ticket to London, too.

We are in fact talking about the first official musical dedicated to the legendary film trilogy conceived by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale. And it’s not a theatrical show that it was only authorized but, even, it is the live show followed and edited in first person by the putative fathers of the saga led by Marty McFly. Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale are once again the two names behind this side project, which is part of the universe of the legendary film epic from the Eighties. And with a DeLorean license plate. In reality this is not an absolute novelty: “Back To The Future: The Musical” was on the bill at the Manchester Opera House on 11 March 2020 but the adventure lasted shortly, indeed very little. After a few days from the inauguration of the show, the pandemic that closed everything broke out. The musical of Back to the Future recently returned to London, at the Adelphi Theater. If you are an avid fan of this franchise that masterfully mixes science fiction, comedy and adventure, get yourself a ticket to the musical now. And, if you don’t have Doc’s DeLorean-style flying car in your garage, you’ll have to take a plane to fly to the UK capital, where the show is now on the bill … It was recently unveiled the official trailer for “Back To The Future: The Musical”, featuring a mix of moments from the show that are highly enjoyable and appealing to fans of the film series. You can watch the mix of previews of what will be seen on stage in the video that you find at the top of this article.

Back to the future, Michael J. Fox’s reunion with Christopher Lloyd “Back To The Future: The Musical” clearly sees the music of the three films it is inspired by as “prima donna”.

The show therefore includes the legendary music of Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, as well as the famous songs The Power of Love, Johnny B. Goode, Earth Angel And Back in Time. The director of this musical is John Rando, winner of the Tony Award in 2001 with “Urinetown” on Broadway (and nominated in 2014 for the Tony Award for directing “On the Town”, also on Broadway). The sets and costumes are by Tim Hatley, while the cast sees the London actor and singer Olly Dobson as Marty McFly and Roger Bart as Doc Brown. Roger Bart is the well-known American actor and singer, winner of a Golden Globe and a Tony Award in 1999. His show debut was in the theater, on Broadway, where he participated in numerous musicals for which he was awarded with various awards, including the very prestigious Tony Award. In 1999 he made his film debut with a small role in the film Insider – Behind the truth by Michael Mann, after which he starred on television taking part in a few episodes of Law & Order And Law & Order – Special Victims Unit.

In 2004 he is on the set of the film The perfect woman, film in which he plays the gay friend of Nicole Kidman and Bette Midler. In 2005 he starred in The Producers – A gay neo-Nazi comedy, which he had already participated in in the theatrical version. But if, seeing the trailer that we propose in the video above, you happen to squeeze your brains out to remind you where you have already seen it (without it coming to your mind), we will tell you: Desperate Housewives! Loading... Advertisements In the famous television series starring Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross and Eva Longoria, Bart played psychopathic pharmacist George Williams, the one madly (literally …) in love with Bree Van De Kamp. Since 2007 he has returned to the big screen, starring in Eli Roth’s horror film, Hostel: Part II. The following year he worked with Ridley Scott on the set of his film American Gangster. Also in 2008 he starred in the thriller-horror film Next stop: Hell.

Back to the future, movies

Back to the future, everything you need to know about the film. PHOTO It all started in 1985, with the first film: “Back to the Future” (original title: Back to the Future).

Directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, it is the first episode of the homonymous saga in three acts. Won the Academy Award for Best Sound Editing. He is unanimously considered a film icon of the 1980s. In 2007 he was selected to be kept in the National Film Registry of the United States Library of Congress. The progenitor of the comic-science fiction film trilogy was so successful that it gave birth to two more chapters. All three films were conceived and written by Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis, also directed by the latter. The epic was produced by Steven Spielberg. While it certainly needs no introduction, this franchise follows the adventures of young Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and the old and bizarre scientist Emmett “Doc” Brown (Christopher Lloyd). The latter is the typical crazy inventor (par excellence by now) and has managed to develop a time machine made from a car, a DeLorean DMC-12. During the three acts of the saga, the two will find themselves between 1955, 1985, 2015 and 1885, struggling with many problems to avoid temporal paradoxes that would cause a catastrophe. For example, Marty will have to try to get his parents married in the 1950s because otherwise he and his brothers could no longer exist.

The return to theaters of the first film

Michael J. Fox, from the success with Back to the Future to Illness To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first film in the trilogy, “Back to the Future” was screened once again on 27 October 2010 in cinemas in Italy, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The same happened on 21 October 2015, on the occasion of the date of the journey towards the future of the protagonists in the second film of the film series. Returning to the musical of Back to the Future, in addition to offering you the official trailer of the show in the video above, below we also show you the clip with the behind the scenes of the show. Streets? Where we are going you don’t need roads (but a plane): this unmissable musical awaits you in London!