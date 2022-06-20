‘Back To The Future’ VHS Sets Record By Selling For $75,000

Works of art generate more than US$ 354 million at auction 0:53

(CNN) — Sometimes nostalgia comes at a great price. A VHS tape of Return to the future 1986, sealed and in near mint condition, recently sold at auction for $75,000, setting a new record for a videotape.

The VHS copy was owned by actor Tom Wilson, who played Biff Tannen in the classic ’80s movie. Wilson initially put the tape, along with others, on eBay, but withdrew it after receiving an overwhelming response. He then contacted Heritage Auctions in Dallas to make a proper sale.

Wilson’s collection included sealed and classified VHS tapes from back to the future II, back to the future III and the trilogy boxed set Return to the future from the 1990s. What made this collection special was Wilson’s offer to write a note to accompany each tape and sign each shipment.

A New York collector won a bidding war for the VHS copy of Return to the futureHeritage Auctions said, adding that the $75,000 price was “the highest price ever paid at auction for a sealed and classified VHS tape.”

VHS tapes are experiencing a resurgence among collectors, and Heritage Auctions has made big bucks for movies like The Goonies, Ghostbusters Y jaws.

“We had no idea what was going to happen – no one had done this before and to see the success is incredible,” Joe Maddalena, executive vice president of Heritage Auctions, told CNN. “When you see it, it’s a great sense of accomplishment, not even the financial aspect, but just a moment of ‘I knew it! I knew nostalgic VHS tapes would be good.'”

Maddalena said she hopes the sale will bring renewed interest in VHS tapes and encourage more celebrities to part with their collections.