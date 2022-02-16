back to WWE for him?

The breaking news of the last few hours is undoubtedly the farewell of Cody Rhodes and his partner Brandi from AEW. A farewell made official today, complete with official announcements from both those directly involved and the AEW itself.

Not even a few hours after the official decision was made, the first indiscretions already emerge on what are the reasons that led to this separation, which objectively has something sensational; In fact, Cody was one of the founders of AEW.

The first rumors

The first rumor circulated is that of Cody’s desire to obtain a particularly important economic agreement. These rumors had already circulated since last Friday, to the point that Fightful had already reported that many within the AEW already thought that a new contract would not be signed. It has been noted that Cody and Brandi have not been as “connected” to the AEW locker room in recent years as they were when the AEW was launched. There was also talk of some distance between Cody and the other executive vice presidents, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

The indiscretion that is turning the most, however, is that Cody may return to WWE soon. Wrestling Observer Radio said that backstage on Raw yesterday there was a lot of talk about Rhodes’ possible return from his former employer, with whom he was from 2006 to 2016. Journalist Ariel Helwani was even more direct, claiming to know that negotiations between Cody and WWE are already underway, in view of an imminent return:

Huge developing news in the world of pro wrestling: Cody Rhodes is leaving AEW, sources say. And I’m told Rhodes and WWE are in fact talking about him returning to the organization in the near future, I’m told. – Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 15, 2022

Just before AEW and Cody officially confirmed the split today, WWE officials were aware of the situation and, Fightful reported, knew in advance that an announcement would be made.

It is unknown if Cody’s return to WWE deal would include a roster spot for Brandi, but especially if and when we might see Rhodes return to the WWE ring. We will of course keep you updated on all developments.