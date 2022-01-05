“Back to your country”, does Katia Ricciarelli risk being disqualified from GfVip?

Big words flew into the house of the Big Brother Vip between Katia Ricciarelli and Lulù Selassiè . The opera singer, at the height of a heated debate, invited the roommate to “Return to his country” . Annoyed by the behavior of some of the younger competitors in the presence of the newcomer Kabir Bedi, the artist blurted out: “Let’s make the figure of the peracottari in front of the newcomers “, points out. Lulu, at that point, thus countered “You make a bad impression, not us”. Then Katia’s attack: “I don’t talk to you because I don’t have the slightest interest in talking to you.”

Ricciarelli: here is the offending sentence

The clash explodes and the 75-year-old replies badly: “Shut up and go eat in there, bitch.” “But bitch * it’s going to be you. But I eat where the fuck I want, who do you think you are the owner of the house? “. And then the offending sentence of Ricciarelli: “Do I have to go to my country? I was born here in Italy. And never let yourself go again, people have gotten used to you badly in life making you believe that you are this caz * o, but who you incu * a. Do I have to eat the meat? Magnatela you are so fat, that you are always hungry “. Meanwhile, the web lashes out against Katia.