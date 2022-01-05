“Back to your country”, does Katia Ricciarelli risk being disqualified from GfVip?
Big words flew into the house of the Big Brother Vip between Katia Ricciarelli and Lulù Selassiè. The opera singer, at the height of a heated debate, invited the roommate to “Return to his country”. Annoyed by the behavior of some of the younger competitors in the presence of the newcomer Kabir Bedi, the artist blurted out: “Let’s make the figure of the peracottari in front of the newcomers “, points out. Lulu, at that point, thus countered “You make a bad impression, not us”. Then Katia’s attack: “I don’t talk to you because I don’t have the slightest interest in talking to you.”
Ricciarelli: here is the offending sentence
The clash explodes and the 75-year-old replies badly: “Shut up and go eat in there, bitch.” “But bitch * it’s going to be you. But I eat where the fuck I want, who do you think you are the owner of the house? “. And then the offending sentence of Ricciarelli: “Do I have to go to my country? I was born here in Italy. And never let yourself go again, people have gotten used to you badly in life making you believe that you are this caz * o, but who you incu * a. Do I have to eat the meat? Magnatela you are so fat, that you are always hungry “. Meanwhile, the web lashes out against Katia.