Backfire between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the couple is serious

Taken by photographers inside his car as he exits J-Lo’s apartment, Ben Affleck doesn’t seem too enthusiastic at first and shows a sullen look. But then the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor quickly changes his mood, giving the paparazzi a satisfied smirk.

The two stars had been spotted the night before as they walk embraced and also hand in hand. Inside the restaurant “they were very affectionate, very cuddly,” an insider told Page Six. “He hugged her all the time.”

Since April, there has been talk of the return of the flame between Affleck and Lopez, after she and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez broke up. While in January the actor had declared the story with Ana de Armas over after a year together. Then came first a kiss at the gym in Miami, then the sighting at the exclusive Yellowstone Club in Montana for a few romantic days. Meanwhile, Affleck was photographed aboard the pop star’s car towards his home (picked up and reported “incognito” to Bel-Air by her security). Even according to Page Six it was the paparazzi who ruined the Bennifer project to declare their newfound love with a social post: a kind of spoiler that ruined the couple’s shoes.

“They are very happy together. They will continue to go back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami. They are seriously talking about their future together,” some friends of the couple told the weekly. People, specifying that “this is not a passing story. They take everything seriously and want it to last.”

Ben and Jennifer had met on the set of the film “Gigli” and were a couple from 2002 to 2004: they were also about to get married, but the wedding was canceled a few days before the ceremony. They have remained good friends ever since.