backfire for the Rangers

Steven Gerrard is about to return to the Premier as a manager: here is the choice of Rangers for the new manager

A new page opens in Steven’s professional career Gerrard. The former Liverpool midfielder returns to the Premier League for the first time as a manager.

He will be the new manager ofAston Villa. A return that will rekindle the thousand memories of his experience in the Premier League as a Liverpool player. Just missing the signature, Aston Villa is ready to offer him a two and a half season contract, as reported by ‘Sky Sport’. Gerrard has just returned from a splendid journey at the helm of the Glasgow Rangers, in Scotland, which brought back the title after 10 years. Now he is ready to reassert himself in the Premier League as a manager after having enchanted as a footballer.

Rangers think of Gattuso for after Gerrard

The after Gerrard for i Rangers it could be Rino Gattuso. The former AC Milan midfielder also has a past in Rangers as a player in the 1997-98 season. Now he could come back as a coach to write a much more meaningful page.

After the last experience at Napoli and the parenthesis ended even before the start of the season with Fiorentina, Gattuso wants to get back into the game and in Scotland he could have the time and confidence to put his football ideas into practice. The Calabrian coach is also in great demand in Russia but Rangers seem to have an advantage.