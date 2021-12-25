backfire in Premier

Milan expected protagonist of the next winter transfer market: not only the defense, the Rossoneri could also reinforce the trocar

The Milan will inevitably be one of the protagonists of the upcoming winter transfer market, with the priority represented by the replacement of the injured Kjaer. The ‘dream’ is Botman, but the Dutchman costs a lot, too much for the Rossoneri not to mention that Lille do not want to deprive themselves in the middle of the season and the competition is fierce.

The idea is to repeat the deal Tomori of a year ago, or to take a young person with a good perspective both for the present and, above all, for the future. In addition to Botman, the Swiss Omeragic is also very much liked, also in the sights of Napoli and in the past of Roma. On the tv of Calciomercato.it his agent Francesco Of Frisco he obviously praised him: “He has the speed of Tomori and the ability to set up like Koulibaly, he is able to make a difference even in Serie A. I don’t compare him to the top Serie A defenders, but he’s ready for important championships” . Omeragic was at the ‘Meazza’ on the occasion of Milan-Napoli: “We were together, with the break in Switzerland he was able to watch the big match between the Rossoneri and the Azzurri. He likes Milan, then there is Ibrahimovic who is his idol. Zlatan gave him the shirt, ”Di Frisco confessed to CMIT TV.

Not only the defense, in January Milan could also try to reinforce the trocar. The goal is to raise the quality rate of the team, increasing the danger in the last twenty meters. Watch out for possible early arrival of Adli, whereas Kessie and Bennacer will go to the Africa Cup. While ‘Fichajes.net’ this morning claims that Milan have returned to think concretely about Hakim Ziyech, already searched last summer.

Milan transfer market, intense competition for Ziyech: Chelsea willing to loan (but with obligation)

The 28-year-old Moroccan still struggles to establish himself in the Chelsea of Tuchel and for this movement he can meditate his farewell in the ‘repair’ window. Roman Abramovic’s club is open to a loan with, preferably, an attached redemption obligation. For AC Milan, which boasts excellent relations with Londoners as evidenced by the business Tomori e Giroud, the Ziyech goal does not appear simple, however, given that in the former Ajax there are several major European clubs, from Barcelona to the Borussia Dortmund.