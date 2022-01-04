Background Morata, Allegri told him: “Stay”

«Barcelona is back. Everyone must prepare because we are strong again on the market and we will work to build a top team »: this is how Joan Laporta spoke at the presentation of Ferran Torres, the second hit after the romantic return of Dani Alves. And continuing: «Haaland? Anything is possible if you do things right. I’m sure we will. The great players always take into consideration the possibility of coming to us ». A panorama that obviously also includes Alvaro Morata , but which is going to clash – at the moment – with the reality of the facts. One admits it the same Laporta, while shovel of the attacker hired by Manchester City: “We made an exception with Torres: we took him before we had a salary margin sufficient to officially register him, we are working for this”.

And it is precisely the salary cap the stumbling block that Barcelona are trying to avoid, after falling there in the summer, when they had to greet – among others – Antoine Griezmann and, above all, Leo Messi because their salaries broke through the overall ceiling granted by the Liga at the Catalan club. […]

A problem for the former City (among other things, which turned out to be positive yesterday at Covid, together with Pedri), a problem also for Morata, on which the pressure is continuous. A problem to which also add the position of the Juventus, who is not entirely convinced of the sale and who, above all, does not intend to let the center forward leave before bringing home an alternative.[…]

But, even more realistically, the Catalans must wait for Juventus to identify the alternative for the attack. Yesterday Massimiliano Allegri met with Alvaro, reaffirming his personal esteem and trust in the environment. But if the Spaniard, attracted by the possibility of wearing the Barcelona shirt (the one he lacked in the greats of Spain, after Real and Atletico) and by the possibility of a solid personal position (it is unlikely that the Juventus club will pay the money requested by the team at the end of the season. ‘Atletico), will push to go away, then you will need to find a ready center forward.

