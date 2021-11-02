Background Rome, furious Mourinho before the match with Milan

There Rome cashed against the Milan the fourth defeat in the league, fifth overall of the season.

A knockout accompanied by furious controversy for the referee’s decisions Fabio Maresca, whose performance did not satisfy even the top of the refereeing class, who seem determined to inflict a rather long stop on the Neapolitan referee, who could return to referee Serie A matches only in December.

The evaluations of Maresca and in particular the penalty granted to Milan on the result of 1-0 and the one not granted to Roma in the last minutes of the match, at 2-1 for the Rossoneri, made José Mourinho nervous, very hard in the post-match in commenting on the referee’s counter-performance.

The fury of José Mourinho before Roma v AC Milan: the facts

In reality, according to what was reconstructed by ‘Il Corriere della Sera’, the Special One would have lived an evening dedicated to nervousness even before the start of the match due to an episode that occurred in the minutes before the kick-off.

Mourinho’s anger would have been what happened after the Roma bus entered the Olimpico, which occurred after the two AC Milan coaches entered.

Mourinho did not really like this timeline and would have decided not to respect them anti Coronavirus regulations imposed by the police that would have forced him to stay on board the bus, strongly urging the driver to get him off.

Anger Mourinho, contacts between the police and Rome

At that point Mourinho entered the locker room, followed by the company doctor, anticipating the arrival of the team and also ignoring the complaints of the security officers and, in particular, of a policewoman in charge of managing the entry flows.

The situation soon returned to normal, but there Police he then contacted the Rome security leaders to invoke a clarification and to specify that Mourinho’s behavior was evaluated in a highly negative way and that according to the rules in force the Rome bus would have to wait for the procedure to be concluded. entry with those of Milan, who had been brought in earlier as guests and with different timing precisely to avoid any contact.

Rome still defeated: farewell to the Scudetto?

The fact is that with the defeat against Milan, Roma fell in -12 from the first place occupied by the Rossoneri themselves and by Napoli, he risks having said goodbye well in advance to the dream of fighting for the scudetto, which had been legitimized by the excellent start to the season, with six wins in the first six victories, before the first alarm bells, against Verona and Lazio. Then, the defeat against Juventus in what could also have been a direct confrontation for the race for fourth place, the real goal of the Roma championship, and the collapse in the Conference League against the Bodo / Glimt, victorious at home 6-1, tarnishing the path up to that perfect moment for Roma in Europe.

OMNISPORT