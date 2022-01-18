Background Serra, in tears at the end of the game: Ibrahimovic goes to console him in the locker room

A serious, very heavy mistake, unacceptable at certain levels. Referee Serra will pay dearly for the sensational inattention committed in the final minutes of Milan-Spezia, because a mistake of this magnitude cannot go unpunished. The problem, however, is that nothing and no one will be able to “compensate” the Rossoneri, who are now licking their wounds mulling over the incident.

Tears at the end of the race

Once again, Stefano Pioli and Milan took the blow with style, without screaming or shouting scandal. The Emilian coach, after the defeat, simply pointed out the wrong he suffered – and God forbid! – but with the usual aplomb. The Corriere della Sera, on the other hand, reports a background linked to the after-game at San Siro and to the referee Serra, the great negative protagonist of the evening. According to what was reported by the well-known newspaper, the race director, realizing the blunder taken, was even in tears.

Ibra’s nice gesture

Those who saw him at the end of the race, away from the cameras, described Serra as in shock. To such an extent that none of the AC Milan players – reports the Corriere – felt like insisting on the protests. Not only that: Ibrahimovic, along with four-five other teammates, even consoled him in the locker room. A nice gesture from a champion who understood the young referee’s moment of extreme difficulty.