Background Super Cup, why Inter-Juve is played: Milan’s veto

The final of Super Cup between Inter and Juventus will be played regularly Wednesday 12 January, despite the strong push from the Nerazzurri and Bianconeri to postpone the match. The requests of Marotta and Arrivabene however, they broke on clear veto of rivals of the championship, report the rumors.

Supercoppa, the reasons of Inter and Juve and the no of Milan

Inter and Juve, with many elements in the pink blocked by Covid, they wanted to postpone the challenge also on the basis of the new government decree for the containment of the pandemic, which defines the reduction to 50% of the public at the stadium. The request has however met the clear no of the Lega Council for a number of reasons, primarily calendar.

January will be a very busy month, and it could be already crucial in terms of the Scudetto and for the fight for one place to the next Champions League: the risk was to create a precedent if he took the road of postponement, thus favoring the Nerazzurri and Bianconeri who would have lightened their calendar.

Super Cup: the 4 presidents who opposed

The role of Paolo Scaroni, president of Milan, e Luca Percassi, CEO of Atalanta, who have the right to vote as members of the Lega Council, with Maurizio Setti (Verona) and Tommaso Giulini (Cagliari) who have not disunited. January will also see between the big matches Atalanta-Inter (January 16) e Milan-Juve (January 23).

Super Cup: the date and everything you need to know

The official press release of the League a few days ago is therefore valid: “The tender for the award of the 2021/2022 Frecciarossa Super Cup, 34th edition of the trophy, will be held in Milan, at the” Giuseppe Meazza “stadium, Wednesday 12 January 2022, starting at 21.00“.

Inter-Juventus will be staged in a single match in prime time: at the end of 90 minutes, in the event of a tie, the extra time and possibly ai penalty shootout. The modality of the replacement of the players remains the classic one, now, with 5 changes to be made in 3 interruptions in addition to the interval. In the event of overtime, however, a fourth interruption and a sixth change will be allowed.

The race will be broadcast live on Channel 5: it will be the first trophy up for grabs this season for Italian football, yet another Italian Derby in history.

