backpack without men

The snowmobiles zip over a frozen lake, then continue their journey beyond the Arctic Circle, in northern Finland. The seven drivers, all French, travel 30 kilometers to reach a husky farm, lost in the middle of nature. The person in charge of the place introduces them to the art of leading the dogs: “Forget the Disney movies. No need to shout to make them run, they are already excited. Never release the brake! If you fall, they will stop for just a few moments. Straighten up immediately, and wait to be remounted on the hitch before clearing the fresh snow from your outfits. »

Spring is announced by a pale sun, but the temperature is close to −10°C. At the end of the circuit, the girls allow themselves a stopover in a kota, a small hexagonal wooden chalet. Originally Jenny Diab of this week-long trip to Lapland, congratulates them: “I target places and activities where women wouldn’t go and do spontaneously on their own. » This 37-year-old Frenchwoman, founder of the Voyager au feminine en sac à dos community, relies on the Tokka Safaris agency to encourage tourists to step out of their comfort zone.

Push one’s limits

The candidates are not lacking: according to the World Tourism Organization, the number of women traveling alone each year in the world has increased from 54 million, in 2014, to 138 million, in 2017. And they are not afraid , according to Heidi Syysmäki and Leena Kumpulainen, the Finnish employees of the agency: “In Lapland, snowmobiling has long been a male activity. Today, we regularly see female drivers, and they go faster than most men! »

So does Maëlle, a 22-year-old Frenchwoman. Having gone solo for the first time in her life, she dreaded meeting “this imposing machine”. “I forced myself, and now they call me ‘Vin Diesel’, like the star of the movie Fast and Furious ! » Marie, an aeronautical engineer, warms up while sipping a berry herbal tea: “I have already been to Lapland last month. It was −31°C at night. My brain was constantly occupied by the cold. Here, we push our limits. » This 30-year-old had never traveled without her partner: “Following our divorce, I panicked. Lapland allowed me to gain autonomy. And to flee the sexist remarks that I suffered at work. »

Sylvaine, 27, also evolves in a male professional environment: “I was in the army, then I worked in a nuclear power plant, and I now teach security professions in a vocational school. It’s nice to be with girls. I don’t worry about my appearance. I didn’t go to the swimming pool anymore, because I’m not comfortable with my body. There, I’m going to put on my jersey without flinching: what scares me is not the eyes of the men, but the water at zero degrees! »

You have 63.11% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.