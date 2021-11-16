Backward checks and facades bonuses poised for unfinished works in 2021

“Great is the confusion under the sky”, said Mao but, unlike him, the situation of building concessions, after the DL n. 157/2021 (so-called Anti-fraud decree) seems anything but excellent.

In these hours of great uncertainty, in fact, every operational and economic choice of citizens, professionals and companies operating in the sector has become completely paralyzed pending clarification: it would obviously be imprudent to act on the basis of an imperfect framework and an incomplete knowledge of the relevant risks on the operations to be carried out to access the tax benefits.

Without prejudice, however, to legislative openings during the conversion or unforeseen concessions of the revenue practice, some things seem certain: the new obligations, technical certification And compliance visa, they also concern the past and work in progress for which an option former art. 121 of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020 has not yet been exercised in the “tax drawer”.

In other words, a I also check backwards of the whole system of these practices so that a private client who, even before 12 November, had accepted invoicing of subsidized works at prices clearly inflated compared to market values, obviously trusting that the same would have largely remained at the expense of the State, risks time to stay with the pive in the bag. With the probable consequence that we will now see a series of civil disputes between companies and those clients, in particular condominiums, who had contracted prices deemed acceptable only because everyone imagined that in the end Pantalone would pay.

Also check the background

The problem, therefore, particularly affects those expenses related to facilitated interventions other than 110% benefiting from building bonuses (renovation, energy saving, sismabonus, bonus facades, installation of photovoltaic panels and electric charging columns) since, in the event of an option for the transfer of credit or the discount on the invoice, the taxpayer must now request a compliance visa of the data relating to the documentation certifying the existence of the conditions for the deduction, while qualified technicians they will have to certify the appropriateness of the expenses incurred, the existence of which must be verified by the professional in charge of the visa on the communication of option.

Obviously, the “not endorsed“, As exceeding congruity, it will be facilitation non-transferable, without prejudice to any possibility of the Tax Authority to contest the falsity of any over-invoicing during the control.

Proof of appropriateness of expenses

It is pursuant to art. 1, paragraph 1, letter a), n. 2) of the Anti-fraud decree “which, in the matter of certification of the appropriateness of expenses, is supplemented by the provisions of paragraph 13-BIS of the art. 119, Legislative Decree no. 34/2020 and the certification of adequacy for all options must refer not only to the price lists identified by point 13 of the “Requirements” decree – Ministerial Decree of 6 August 2020 – (ie, regional price lists and DEI price lists) but also, for some categories of goods, at the maximum values ​​that will be established by decree of the Ministry of Ecological Transition: which is equivalent to saying that it will take weeks, perhaps months, to obtain precise indications on these new maximum price definitions.

But there is more.

Facade bonuses at risk

As known, among the exercisable options former art. 121 of Legislative Decree no. 34/2020 also militate the expenses incurred for the 90% facades bonus (which, probably, will drop to 60% for expenses incurred in 2022).

For the discount on the invoice, in the last few weeks the possibility for the subjects who bear these expenses to be able to pay the invoice completely regardless of the state of the work, complete the same even after payment and, ultimately, in the event in which the taxpayer had started work, received the invoice by 31 December 2021, and then proceeded to pay by the same date the 10% to be paid by him, executing the option by 16 March 2022 they could still have benefit from the deduction even if i jobs they were finished after the end of the current year.

Now, however, since for obvious reasons it appears impossible to certify the appropriateness of expenses incurred for work not yet carried out, we have reason to believe that theindirect effect of the squeeze in question could also be theimpossibility of obtaining said 90% discount on the invoice for works that cannot be certified, as they have not been completed / completed, by the end of the year.

Copyright © – Reproduction reserved