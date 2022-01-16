backward compatibility with PS3 may have been confirmed by the Store

A patent filed by Mark Cerny earlier this week may have anticipated the implementation of the backwards compatibility feature on PlayStation 5 for older titles from the PS1, PS2 and PS3 generations. Sony hasn’t announced anything about it yet, but a valuable new clue was unearthed last night.

Jordan Middler, who writes for portals like NME and VGC, noted that on the PS5 PlayStation Store it is possible to view the cards and prices of Dead or Alive 5 for PS3, something that shouldn’t be possible. Normally, the digital store of the new generation console allows you to consult and buy only and exclusively the games for PlayStation 5 and PS4, these being the only ones able to run on it, since the current backwards compatibility function extends only to games of the previous generation.

So why did the reporter also manage to find Dead or Alive 5 for PS3? It may have been a simple mistake, but the timing is definitely suspect. It is possible that, after the patent was published, Sony decided to do some tests, failing to keep the whole operation a secret. Is backward compatibility with PlayStation 3 games (and maybe PS1 and PS2 games too) finally coming to PlayStation 5? We look forward to a communication from Sony. One thing is certain, however: the patent does not lie, the engineers of the Japanese house are really thinking about it.