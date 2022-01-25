backward compatibility with upcoming PS3? A PSN Trophy bug feeds hopes – Nerd4.life

Due to a problem with the PlayStation Network, some users have been temporarily deprived of all their PS4 Trophies and at the same time the previous generation titles have been tagged as “PS3” games, which has rekindled hopes for a possible arrival of the backwards compatibility on PS5.

Overnight, as reported by several users in the tweets below, the trophy list correctly showed only those from PS5 games. Conversely, progress for PS4 was zeroed and in some cases such titles were labeled as “PS3” games.

The problem was solved within a few hours by Sony, but that was enough to rekindle the hopes of users for the possible backward compatibility of PS5 with PS3 games and previous PlayStation consoles.

As reported a few days ago, the PlayStation Store seemed to have confirmed the arrival of backward compatibility on the PS5 with the games of the first three PlayStation generations, although, as some insiders pointed out, it was probably just a PS Store bug that mistakenly displayed the availability and price of titles on PlayStation Now.

Again, we doubt that yesterday’s PSN error is somehow related to a possible PS5 backward compatibility with PS3, PS2 and PSX games, but never say never.