In general, bacterial vaginosis is treated with the use of antibiotics that must be prescribed by a gynecologist, and can be given orally or applied directly into the vagina.

Also, some precautions that should be taken during treatment are using condoms during intercourse, avoiding using scented soaps, and vaginal defecation, which can worsen the symptoms of vaginosis.

It is important that the treatment is continued for the duration prescribed by the doctor, even if the symptoms like vaginal itching and foul smelling discharge disappear or subside. In addition, there are also some home remedies that can help supplement medical treatment to relieve symptoms. It is also important to take some preventive measures to prevent recurrence of vaginosis. Learn more about the symptoms of bacterial vaginosis.





main treatment

Some of the treatments that may be prescribed for vaginosis are:

1. Home remedies

An excellent natural remedy for bacterial vaginosis is

This tea has antibacterial and antiseptic action, which helps to eliminate the microorganisms that cause vaginosis. To make tea, simply boil 30 grams of leaves in 500 ml of water for 15 minutes. Strain and drink up to 3 cups of tea daily. This treatment should not be done by pregnant women, as this plant is contraindicated during pregnancy. Melaleuca oil or tea tree oil is also known as: This oil has antibacterial properties and should be mixed with another oil, such as almond oil, to avoid irritating the skin and mucous membranes, and by wetting a clean tampon with this mixture and inserting it into the vagina It can be used by applying for 1 hour. Do this 3 to 4 times a day. It is important not to leave the tampon in for more than 1 hour as this can irritate the vagina.

Probiotics: They are beneficial bacteria for health and they inhibit the growth of pathogenic microorganisms that cause infections such as vaginosis. These foods include yogurt, kefir, kombucha or probiotic supplements. Learn about the benefits of probiotics and what other foods they are found in.

In addition, it is also important to consume foods that boost the immune system, such as flaxseed, nuts or garlic, to help prevent another vaginosis crisis. Learn about more foods that boost immunity.

2. Medicines for Vaginosis

The most commonly used drugs in the treatment of bacterial vaginosis are:

Bacterial vaginosis should be treated until the end, even if symptoms such as foul-smelling vaginal discharge and itching have disappeared or reduced, because when untreated vaginosis can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). may or may increase. Risk of becoming infected with a sexually transmitted disease such as chlamydia. See more about PID and chlamydia.

treatment during pregnancy

Although it has few side effects, bacterial vaginosis in pregnancy should be treated with antibiotics, indicated and directed by the obstetrician accompanying the pregnancy.

It is very important to get the treatment right, because bacterial vaginosis in pregnancy, when left untreated, can lead to preterm labor or the baby being born with a low birth weight.

take care during treatment

During the treatment of bacterial vaginosis, it is advised to take certain precautions such as:

Use condoms in all sexual relations;

Avoid bubble baths in the bathtub;

Avoid using scented soaps;

Wash the intimate area with soap and water, or wash with an intimate soap with a neutral pH;

Avoid using vaginal douches;

Wear cotton underwear to allow the skin to breathe.

This care should be maintained even after treatment, in order to prevent the reappearance of bacterial vaginosis.

Signs and symptoms that indicate bacterial vaginosis is getting better usually include the disappearance of a foul-smelling yellow or green discharge, as well as a decrease in vaginal itching. Conversely, when these symptoms persist or the discomfort increases, it is likely getting worse.

Worsening symptoms of bacterial vaginosis usually occur when untreated or misdiagnosed and include increased foul-smelling and green or yellow vaginal discharge, increased vaginal itching, and painful urination. Learn more about the disease and the symptoms it causes.