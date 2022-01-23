Bad and bad Xbox and good PlayStation? An IGN employee doesn’t fit

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard on the part of Microsoft and Xbox has brought out a small discussion regarding the exclusives. A part of the community in fact criticizes the gaming division of the Redmond house, which risks holding back some fans on its ecosystem to the detriment of PlayStation. A particular situation, which IGN’s Destin Legarie wanted to tackle head-on on his profile Twitter.

Playstation photo

The editor of the US newspaper has decided to lash out at the fan boys who are arguing about the exclusives PlayStation and Xbox. According to Destin, in fact, there would be nothing to discuss: both companies take different paths yes, but obviously they tend to want to earn as much money as possible from an expanding sector. There may have been a period in which obviously relations could have been more tense, but today, in a market that can accommodate anyone, it no longer makes any sense to wage a war or try to sabotage the opponent with the aim of eliminating him. from the market.

“Sony has made Final Fantasy, Street Fighter, Spider-Man and Wolverine PlayStation exclusive. Xbox has made Elder Scrolls, Starfield, and perhaps some Activision games only available on its ecosystem. Is Sony good and Microsoft bad? ”Destin said on his Twitter profile, then delving into the matter. “There is no fault, no good or bad, they all do the same thing, which is business,” concluded the editor. A message that we obviously feel we can share, especially considering the great differences between the two companies despite the fact that they operate in the same, identical field.

We have already talked extensively about the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and there are positives, both in Xbox and from 2023 will be able to count on the publisher and developer, both in the strategy that Sony is implementing for PlayStation. All companies are obviously devoted to profit, but some reach them with different methods. Competition? Definitely yes, but it’s part of the business. Any business, any industry.