‘Bad Behavior’ by Alice Englert: Trailer, release date and more

If you’ve ever been keen to see more stories on screen about adults who are still ‘coming of age’, then Australian actress Alice Englert’s directorial debut – a black comedy titled Bad behavior – This might be exactly the kind of movie you’re looking for.

Englert, the daughter of Oscar winner Jane Campion, most recently starred in last year’s TV adaptation harmful contact Before calling for a change in the directorial role.

After debuting at the Sundance Film Festival in January, Bad behavior He also attended the Sydney Film Festival in May, where he was a finalist in the official competition.

who is in the cast of Bad behavior,

Jennifer Connelly leads the film as Lucy, with Englert playing her estranged daughter, Dylan. British actor Ben Whishaw plays spiritual leader Elon Bello, alongside some familiar Kiwi faces of succession Dasha Nekrasova, and singer-songwriter Marlon Williams.

what is the plot of Bad behavior About this?

The film centers on Lucy, a former child actor who attempts to resolve some of her traumas by attending a New Age therapeutic retreat run by a wellness guru named Elon. While she struggles to relax and fit in with the other attendees of the sanctuary, she must also adjust to her daughter Dylan – a stunt performer currently filming in New Zealand – each reciprocating in the other. Trying to find support.

Englert said of what inspired the film, “It stemmed from a kind of hunger or pain that I had to see stories about adult women who are coming of age, in a way, from adolescence. Is beyond.” “I really want to be allowed to grow up.”

when will it happen Bad behavior be released?

Bad behavior There will be a cinematic release in New Zealand from November 2 and in Australia from November 9.

