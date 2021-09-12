Bad Blood: Adam McKay talks about the new movie with Jennifer Lawrence

Way back in 2016 Adam McKay announced his new feature film Bad Blood, a film that was supposed to tell the deeds of the scammer and founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes, with Jennifer Lawrence as the protagonist.

Since that announcement, until today, we have not had any updates: McKay and Lawrence, over the years, have been busy with other projects. Is it the right time for Bad Blood? The director talked about the development of the film.

Bad Blood: here’s the latest news on Adam McKay’s film about scammer Elizabeth Holmes

A series dedicated to the character of Elizabeth Holmes is available on Hulu, The Dropout, with Amanda Seyfried; but what about Bad Blood then? According to director Adam McKay, the film is in development and will subsequently be in production.

Who is Elizabeth Holmes? In 2003, Elizabeth Holmes – still 19 – founded the Theranos company, a health technology company that became famous for creating a device that can perform blood tests with a small prick in the finger.

What was the problem? Nothing was real and soon everyone noticed. The story of the founder of Theranos has been told over and over again, especially in the book of the same name by John Carreryrou. Below is the synopsis of the book.

In 2014, the founder and CEO by Theranos Elizabeth Holmes was widely regarded as the Steve Jobs woman: a brilliant Stanford mind whose “unicorn” startup promised to revolutionize the medical industry with a machine that would make blood tests significantly faster and easier.

Loading... Advertisements

Backed by investors such as Larry Ellison and Tim Draper, the Theranos company sold and raised more than $ 9 billion in funds, increasing Holmes’ equity to around $ 4.7 billion. There was only one problem: the technology didn’t work.

In 2016, before the book was released, Legendary bought the rights to the film, intending to direct Adam McKay and have Jennifer Lawrence play the lead. What happened to that project? According to McKay it is still in development. Speaking to the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Coming Soon), McKay said:

“In the case of Jen Lawrence, I’ve known Jen for a while … One of her first meetings, after her debut, was with me. She loved Step Brothers and when her agent told her who she wanted to meet with, she replied ‘the guy who made Step Brothers’. I have known Jen for a long time and am looking forward to working with her. The film is still in development“.

Read also: Independent Spirit Awards 2021: the last stage before the Oscars closes. Here are the winners