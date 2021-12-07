Bad Blood: Adam McKay’s Jennifer Lawrence film will be produced and distributed by Apple

Actress Jennifer Lawrence and director Adam McKay will collaborate again on the occasion of the film Bad Blood, now co-produced by Apple.

Initially, the project was supposed to be produced only by Legendary, who had obtained the rights to the feature film in 2016, a studio that will now collaborate with the streaming platform.

Bad Blood will see Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence in the role of Elizabeth Holmes, CEO of Theranos, following its rise and the problems that brought her to court.

The woman is in fact accused of having lied to investors and patients by making bogus statements regarding her start-up specializing in blood analysis.

Holmes had quickly become the youngest and richest billionaire thanks to the value of the shares of her company Theranos. However, the journalist John Carreyrou of the Wall Street Journal investigated its success, uncovering its dark secrets and the lies then told in the book. Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Start Up.

Jennifer Lawrence will also be involved as a producer through her own Excellent Cadaver, founded together with Justine Polsky, who recently made a film directed by Lila Neugebauer starring the actress.

Adam McKay, in addition to Don’t Look Up, is back from the incredible success of the Succession series and is working on the show dedicated to the history of the Los Angeles Lakers.