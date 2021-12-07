Bad Blood, Jennifer Lawrence tells the Theranos scandal

Defined “The Biggest Silicon Valley Scam”, the story of Elizabeth Holmes and of Theranos scandal will become a movie, with Jennifer Lawrence hero. But with her in Bad Blood, there will also be the screenwriter and director – as well as producer – Adam McKay, to reform the couple who made the fortune of Don’t Look Up which we will see on Netflix from December 24 (and sooner in some cinemas).

Initially acquired in 2016 by Legendary Pictures, the project will also be produced by Apple, which should soon also present his musical version of the Christmas Carol, lo Spirited with Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer.

No release date has been announced at the moment, for theadaptation of the book by the author and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist John Carreyrou, “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley”.

At the center, of course, is the story of the young entrepreneur and the analysis company she founded. And that thanks to an innovative technology promised to be able to perform blood tests using only a small amount of the patient’s sample. In addition to revolutionizing the US healthcare, saving hundreds of thousands of lives.

Having reached a market value of 9 billion dollars, Theranos (the name is the result of Therapy and Diagnosis) made of Holmes “The new Steve Jobs” and brought it to the cover of Forbes in 2015. Before falling from the stars to the rags following the investigation of the aforementioned Carreyrou, although the administrator continues to profess innocence.