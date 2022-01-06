Bad Boys For Life, 5 curiosities you did not know about the film with Will Smith

Bad Boys III arrived in cinemas in 2020, when the former was preparing to turn 25. Now, after the confirmation of the arrival of Bad Boys 4, the public prepares to see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in a new adventure. But it seems that we will have to wait a while. Here then 5 curiosities about the 3rd film in the series, Bad Boys for Life.

MICHAEL BAY DID NOT DIRECT

This is a question that many have asked themselves. The director, in fact, directed the previous chapters of the series, but for the third came the Belgian duo composed of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. This change at the helm of the project it seems to be in truth purely economic: in fact, the amount requested by Bay was definitely too high for the expected production costs, or so they say, and therefore a more economical solution was opted for. However, Bay will be back soon: he has in fact been confirmed as the director of the fourth upcoming sequel.

THE VARIOUS CAMEI

While not returning to directing the film, Michael Bay was still involved in this third installment of the saga. Indeed is featured in a cameo. Have you noticed? If the answer is no, we will reveal who was playing: it is in fact the master of ceremonies that we see at the wedding of Marcus’ daughter! But it doesn’t end there, because in addition to that of Michael Bay, there is also a cameo of Martin Lawrence’s daughter. In fact, Jasmine Lawrence is one of the two girls who don’t let Mike and Marcus into the club. Did you know? Co-director Adil El Arbi also appears in a short cameo: for him it is not the first time, as we had already seen him in the second chapter.

THE REFERENCE TO AN ACCIDENT

In a moment of the film we see Marcus that slams Mike’s car door on a fire hydrant. This, in truth, is a quote from an incident that occurred on the set of Bad Boys II, and which you can see in the contents of the Home Video version of the film. On that occasion the two actors had shot a complicated chase scene in a Ferrari, ending it without damage. Just when it was all over, however, Martin Lawrence opened the door to get out of the car, hitting a concrete barrier. An exhilarating moment.

THE FRAMED SWEATER

You know the framed Dwayne Wade shirt in Marcus’ living room? Well, Wade’s choice is not accidental. It is in fact the former basketball champion married to Gabrielle Union, who was co-star in Bad Boys II. A quote that makes you smile.

THERESA RANDLE AND HER RETURN

Also in Bad Boys for Life is Theresa Randle, who plays the role of Theresa Burnett. The actress born in ’64 is back to acting after 10 years of inactivity: his last appearance, in fact, was dated 2010.

Now, while we await the fourth chapter, here’s where to see Bad Boys for Life!